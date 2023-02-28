 Skip to main content
Ehlen

George Ranch’s Kacey Ehlen sprints down the field.

 Herald Photo By Rhona Taormina

NEEDVILLE 6,

IOWA COLONY 1

The Lady Jays scored four goals in the second half to earn another victory over Iowa Colony on Saturday.

Needville’s Jayleen Aguirre had a hat trick while Mia Guillen, Arianna Franco and Maddie Watson scored once.

Aguirre, Watson, Franco and Guillen each had one assist.

The Lady Jays moved to 8-1, 16-3 before playing Columbia on Monday.

Needville will next play Sweeny on Saturday at noon.

