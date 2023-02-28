The Lady Jays scored four goals in the second half to earn another victory over Iowa Colony on Saturday.
Needville’s Jayleen Aguirre had a hat trick while Mia Guillen, Arianna Franco and Maddie Watson scored once.
Aguirre, Watson, Franco and Guillen each had one assist.
The Lady Jays moved to 8-1, 16-3 before playing Columbia on Monday.
Needville will next play Sweeny on Saturday at noon.
The Lady Falcons continued to roll through its district schedule after an 8-0 win against Willowridge on Friday night.
Kaitlyn Walsh and Addie Zebold led with two goals each.
Hannah Bolin, Taylor Fossum, Haley Huff and Sam Doherty scored once.
Foster wins its 13th-in-a-row and is now 10-0, 14-4.
The District 20-5A leaders look to remain hot at Marshall on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.
The Lady Chargers scored a program-record 12 goals against Terry in Friday’s win.
Fulshear moves to 9-1, 11-7 while Terry falls to 0-7, 1-13.
The Lady Chargers will next host Randle, while the Lady Rangers play at Lamar Consolidated.
Both matches are set for Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.
LAMAR CONSOLIDATED 4, MARSHALL 0
The Lady Mustangs snapped their three-match losing streak on Friday with a 4-0 win against Marshall.
Lamar Consolidated improves to 4-6, 8-10-1 and remains fourth in District 20-5A.
The Lady Mustangs will host the Battle of the ‘Berg on Tuesday against Terry at 7:15 p.m.
The Longhorns struggled to score in Friday’s 4-0 loss to Ridge Point.
The loss drops George Ranch to 6-3-3, 9-6-4.
The Longhorns remain in fourth place in District 20-6A.
George Ranch will host Bush on Wednesday at 7:15 p.m.
The Lady Cougars dominated the Lady Lions on Friday, 6-1.
Ava Baley led Kempner with two goals.
Chloe Dillahunty, Cera Moreno, Natalie Pham and Anna Miller also scored for the Lady Cougars.
Randle will travel to Fulshear to attempt an upset on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.
Kempner stays in third place in District 20-5A.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.