East holds off West's late charge in Bayou Bowl

The 2022 Bayou Bowl appeared out of reach after the East jumped to a 17-0 lead at halftime. The West was able to make a game late with 20 points in the fourth quarter.
In the end, the East team held onto a 24-20 win Saturday at Guy K. Traylor Stadium in Rosenberg.
"You never know what you can expect when you get a bunch of kids together from different schools, but it was fun," West coach Nick Codutti said. "Honestly, it took us a while to mesh, but by the end of the game, these kids started to believe, and they had a great time.
"It ended up being a heck of a great game."
The first moments of the game had significant momentum swings.
Travis quarterback Anthony Njoku found George Ranch wide receiver Joseph Wilson for 46 yards on the game's second play. The next play saw a Njoku pass tipped into the hands of Klein Collins' Jaylen Hassan-Hackney for an 80-yard touchdown return. Fortunately for the West, the score was called back for a penalty.
Wilson was having fun all night in his final game at Traylor Stadium.
"It's football; that is what I do," Wilson said. "I work day in and day out for football. I was just out here having fun."
The East team put points on the board with an 18-yard pass between Deer Park quarterback Teague Sedtal and Clear Falls wide receiver Luke Vidal four minutes into the game.
East went up two touchdowns with a one-yard run by Klein running back Quentin Curtis, Jr. with 44 seconds left in the first quarter.
Galveston Ball's Joseph Cianfrini closed the first half with a 43-yard field goal to put the East up 17-0.
The West team couldn't get much rolling after their opening drive, except when Rosenberg stars touched the ball. Lamar Consolidated wide receiver Rayshawn Glover was hard for the East team to handle, and Terry running back Michael Odom fought for tough yards on the ground.
Glover was hyped up to be back on the field at Traylor one last time.
"It means everything," Glover said. "And it being on my home field was a plus."
East extended their lead in the third quarterback with a 10-yard run by Sedtal to 24-0 with 4:11 left in the third quarter.
Coach Nick Cavallo's defensive unit found more success with second-half adjustments, keeping the East team off the board for the final 16 minutes.
"We settled in the second half," Cavallo said. "We switched some things up. Anytime you get three days to put a system in, you try to have some base, but we had to mix some things up a little bit."
The West team got onto the board three minutes into the fourth quarter. Njoku and Wilson recreated their "Grand Parkway" connection for a 13-yard touchdown.
The West team continued to ride Njoku at quarterback, and the Tiger was able to get another touchdown. Njoku found Glover for a 22-yard touchdown with 5:32 remaining. Ridge Point's Ryan Phillips added a two-point reception to make it 24-14 East.
West scored again with a little under two minutes left in the game. Brazosport Paul Woodard scored on a five-yard run.
East was able to burn out the final minute to secure the win.
Coaching all-stars
The Fulshear and George Ranch coaching staff split the duties for the West team.
George Ranch head coach Nick Cavallo and his staff coached the defense.
The past four days were a memorable experience for Cavallo.
"It was a blast," Cavallo said. "We had a great time with everything from practice to learning more about the kids, the water park, bowling, the Astros game and everything else.
"We were able to build relationships with the kids and the Fulshear coaches.
Cavallo and the Longhorns were also able to create deeper connections with the farther LCISD campus from The Ranch: Fulshear.
"It was nice," Cavallo said. "We joked with them that they might as well be Cypress or Katy because they are so far out. Some of them had no idea what Rosenberg and Richmond was like.
"We had a good time all week."
Fulshear head coach Nick Codutti and the Chargers were in charge of the West offense.
Codutti was all smiles despite the final score.
"This was awesome," Codutti said. "This is a really cool thing that (GHFCA) does.
"Kids had a blast, and it's a really good thing for coaches bounding. The George Ranch staff and our staff got along really well."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.