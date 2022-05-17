East Bernard qualifies for state 7-on-7 at first Brazos tournament

WALLIS — East Bernard did not win the Brazos 7-on-7 Tournament on Saturday but its second-place finish was good enough to qualify for state competition.
East Bernard was joined by Tidehaven, New Waverly, Ganado, Rice Consolidated and host Brazos in its first hosted tournament.
East Bernard paved the route to the finals after defeating Tidehaven, 37-19, Rice, 40-6 and Ganado, 32-7.
Despite the early dominance, New Waverly took advantage of the Brahmas’ mistakes.
The Brahmas finished second after losing to New Waverly in the finals, 14-7.
East Bernard coach Brad Crist was proud of his team advancing but felt his players lost focus by their third game in the hot, humid morning.
“I just think we lost focus in the first half but regained it in the second,” Crist said. “We started slow but we finished strong. We just need to focus and we are going to go to Boling on Tuesday to get the bad taste out of our mouths to get back on track. Most teams would have been able to put up with this heat for multiple games and we did.”
Quarterback Clayton Fajkus finished completing 12 of 27 for a touchdown and an interception in the finals. “We came out to play but we just lost focus and at the end got tired,” Fajkus said. “That’s what we should expect at state so we just have to play and we will run it back at state.”
Receiver Ryder Kovar was disappointed with the second place but expects his teammates to use Saturday’s final as a reminder to avoid compliance.
“We have to focus more and practice harder and we will be good,” Kovar said. “We need to work on finishing. It will be a great atmosphere on a hot field and with our friends and family watching, we need to win it.”
Passing Game Coordinator and Head Track Coach James Werner was the visionary behind putting together Brazos’ first, of hopefully many, 7-on-7 tournaments.
“It has been awesome and exciting to get all of these great teams together and compete,” Werner said. “Putting a tournament together has been interesting and been a learning process. The next year we do it will be later in the year and a whole lot better.”
Brazos, the tournament host, placed fifth in the tournament after losing to Ganado 20-18 and New Waverly 27-12 in pool play. Brazos avoided last place with a 26-20 win over Rice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.