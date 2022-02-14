Dulles turns up the pressure on Katy late to advance to area

FULSHEAR — Intensity was the name of the game Monday night at Jordan High School in Fulshear.
The Dulles Lady Vikings turned up the intensity in the second half and fought their way to a bi-district victory over Katy, 51-47.
The Lady Vikings advance to play District 17-6A champion Cy-Creek in the area round, who beat Houston Westside 70-54 on Monday.
“We started off too slow,” Dulles head coach Christina Jamerson said. “I’m so proud of them for not letting up. We were all getting frustrated with some calls, but I kept reminding them that we’ve had some calls not go our way before.
“We have to battle through. We could have let our emotions get the best of us, but I’m so proud of the way we finished.”
The Dulles girls started the game unconfident in their decisions, struggling with Katy collapsing zone defense. The Lady Vikings trailed 12-8 after the first quarter and Dulles missed 11 of their 13 shots from the field.
It wasn’t much better in the second quarter, but Dulles was able to find their stride. Senior Alima Diop knocked down a high-post jumper to make it 14-12 Katy, and the Lady Tigers would lead 22-17 at halftime.
The message was clear at halftime from coach Jamerson.
“Let this not be our last game,” Jamerson said. “That was it.”
The Lady Vikings came out on fire with a three-pointer from senior Maurdaisha “Dai Dai” Powell, and a steal led to a fast-break basket by senior Nya Threatt.
In the third quarter, senior Peyton Overton put Dulles up 27-24 with an offensive put-back with 3:40 left.
But Katy wasn’t going away.
The Lady Tigers closed the quarter with three-pointers from Ella Robinson and Emi Pickard. Katy led 35-31.
The tension was setting in when Katy added another trey to make it 40-37 with less than six minutes left. Powell tied the game with a three-pointer out of a timeout and blocked a Katy shot on the ensuing drive.
Emotions were high with the game on the line after the Lady Vikings had tough calls go against them. In the final three minutes, Dulles was called for an away from the ball foul on defense and an offensive charge in back-to-back possessions.
Katy led 45-42 with less than two minutes remaining. Diop started to chip away with two free throws, but Katy quickly got the lead back up to three at 47-44.
The Lady Viking didn’t fold.
Powell prevented a two-possession lead with a fast-break block following a Dulles turnover.
Overton knocked a corner three in the final minute to tie the game, and steals led to quick baskets to seal the victory.
Dulles went up 51-47 on a play set up by Threatt and senior Jakiya Thompson, pressuring a Katy ball-handler into a turnover out of an inbound pass and an uncontested layup by Threatt in the final 10 seconds.
Dulles’ leading score was Threatt with 16 points, while Powell had 13 points. Senior Courtnie Welch led the scoring for Katy with nine points.
The Lady Vikings defeat Katy for the second straight season in the bi-district round and advance to play Cy-Creek. The Lady Cougars were the District 17-6A champions after being 6A state finalists last year.
The challenge of facing Cy-Creek isn’t lost on coach Jamerson, and the game plan is clear for Dulles.
“We have to start strong from the jump,” Jamerson said. “We can’t play with our food; get after it and eat. We don’t have time.”
