Dulles' regional run ends against Summer Creek, 81-43

KATY — The Summer Creek fans started the fourth quarter bay chanting, “Who let the dogs?.” Unfortunately for Dulles, the question came after the Lady Bulldogs ran wild in the Region III-6A semifinals contest at the Merrell Center in Katy.
Summer Creek advanced to the regional championship Saturday against Pearland with an 81-43 win over Dulles.
“This isn’t the way we wanted it to end, but I’m so proud of the girls,” Dulles head coach Christina Jamerson.
No. 2-ranked Summer Creek lived up to their billing against No. 18 Dulles, showing another gear against the Lady Vikings.
The Lady Bulldogs controlled the boards, scored in the fast break and forced Dulles into turnovers.
“We weren’t moving enough; we weren’t running our offense,” Jamerson said. “We had people in foul trouble. I would have loved to have Alima (Diop) on the court, but she already had three fouls at the half.
“From that point, it’s all about strategy.
“That Summer Creek team is a very physical, well-coached ball club.
“They get after, period.”
Dulles was able to keep the game close in the first quarter with quality shooting despite 11 turnovers in the opening frame. The Lady Vikings would finish with over 20 turnovers in the game.
Senior Peyton Overton knocked the Lady Vikings for a three-pointer, and senior Nya Threatt added four points to put Dulles up 7-6.
The teams traded baskets with a speedy tempo, but a string of turnovers quickly had Summer Creek up 19-11.
Senior Maurdaisha “Dai Dai” Powell ended the run with two free throws, but Summer Creek wasn’t allowing the Lady Vikings to get into their offensive rhythm. The Summer Creek stifling pressure defense forced quick decisions that sped up Dulles.
After one quarter, Summer Creek led 21-15, and the Lady Bulldogs had scored 18 of their points off fast breaks from turnovers or defensive rebounds.
At times, the Lady Vikings also made the right decisions under pressure. Dulles found success with the short corner dump-off. Powell drew two defenders and found her teammate, junior Samaria Pinkney, for an easy layup under the basket to make it 25-20 Summer Creek early in the second quarter.
Dulles did not have the same success on the defensive end. The Lady Vikings did not have an answer for 6-foot-2 junior Jorynn Ross, who had the post skills to win most match-ups in the pant.
A string of more Dulles turnovers led to a 31-20 margin.
The Summer creek effect was personified by sophomore Taylor Gerard, who sped up a pass to a teammate in the second quarter; after she expected a double team to collapse. The effort resulted in an errant pass and a turnover.
The threat of Summer Creek’s defense had impacted the Lady Vikings, and the Lady Bulldogs pulled away in the second half.
Dulles had 15 turnovers and trailed 46-33 midway through the third quarter.
The Lady Vikings didn’t go away.
After a timeout, Dulles executed their offense to perfection, and a Powell pass set up Overton for a three-pointer.
Dulles only trailed by 12 points at that point, but Summer Creek never let off the gas. Ross had six more points in the third quarter, and she finished with 22 points.
In the third quarter, seven different players scored for Summer Creek to lead 62-38, entering the final frame.
Dulles was limited to five points in the final eight minutes, while Summer Creek scored 19.
Threatt and Overton each had 13 points for Dulles, while senior Kaitlyn Duhon added 12 to go with Ross’ 22 for Summer Creek.
Dulles finishes with a 27-7 record overall with back-to-back district titles for the Class of 2022.
A year to remember
Dulles head coach Christina Jamerson joined the Lady Vikings midstream of this historic two-year run. Jamerson took over as Dulles’ head coach this season after Jay Simon departed to be a part of the Alief Taylor boys coaching staff.
It has been a year to remember after the Lady Vikings were able to go one round deeper than last year.
“It’s been an awesome opportunity to coach these young ladies,” Jamerson said. “And to have them accept me as their head coach, especially with a deep bench of seniors, has been exceptional.
“It’s been one heck of a ride.”
Seven seniors, Alia Diop, Maurdaisha “Dai Dai” Powell, Kaylie Johnson, Nya Threatt, Jakiya Thompson, Paris Jones and Peyton Overton, had to buy into Jamerson’s for their final season.
The investment paid off with wins in 19 of their last 20 games before Summer Creek.
“I told (the seniors), even though I haven’t been with them since day one, I’m going to miss them a lot,” Jamerson said. “I’m going to miss their personalities and their grit on the court.
“Each of their personalities brings something to the court, and I’m going to miss them.”
