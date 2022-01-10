Dulles boys top field at Polar Plunge

The 2022 Polar Plunge hosted by Cy-Fair ISD featured six programs from Fort Bend ISD. Dulles stood above the 18 programs in total on the boys, earning the top team award with 435 points.
The Vikings were first in three events all including Samuel Ang: the boys 200-yard freestyle, 500-yard freestyle and 200-yard freestyle relay. Ang posted a time of one minute and 46.84 seconds in the 200-yard freestyle, 4:56.58 in the 500-yard freestyle and he swam the anchor leg of the 200-yard relay. Michael Lee, Manuel Gonzalez-Carballal, Andrew Ta and Ang were first with a time of 1:32.90.
Gonzalez-Carballal finished second in the boys’ 100-yard freestyle with a time of 51.16.
The boys 400-yard freestyle relay team, Benjamin Ross,Ta, Gonzalez-Carballal and Ang, posted a time of 3:28.35 for second place.
The boys’ 200-yard medley relay, incent Ta, Noah Yu, Michael Leeand Marc Lee, finished with third with a time of 1:45.68.
The Lady Viks finished third in the team standings with 367 points.
Susan Zhao was third in the girls’ 100-yard freestyle for Dulles at 58.3The Dulles girls’ 400-yard freestyle relay team, Faith King, Deanna Norris, Zhao and Mia Garza, finished third with a time of 4:09.72
Elkins’ Callie Kram was second in the girls’ diving event with a score of 291.7 points. Ridge Point’s Lauren Bowen was third with 285.8 points.
Austin’s Ervin Friginal was fourth in the boys’ diving event with 269.35 points.
Hightower ‘s Lyndon Nguyen was fifth in the boys’ diving competition with 267.5 points and Larry Nguyen was seventh (249.25).
2022 Polar Plunge
Girls Team Results— 1. Cy-Woods, 394.5; 2. Bridgeland, 377; 3. Dulles, 367; 4. Cy-Ranch, 299.5; 10. Ridge Point, 43; 12. Elkins, 17.
Boys Team Results— 1. Dulles, 435; 2. Cy-Woods, 363; 3. Bridgeland, 289.5; 4. Langham Creek, 285; 11. Hightower, 26; 12. Austin, 15; 13. Kempner, 13.
Girls 200 medley relay— 7. Dulles (Kimberly Jacob, Zion Crutchfield, Susan Zhao), Susan Zhao, Mia Garza), 2:09.63.
Boys 200 medley relay— 3. Dulles (Vincent Ta, Noah Yu, Michael Lee, Marc Lee), 1:45.68; 10. Dulles (Kelvin Nguyen, AIdan Ton, Justin Lin, Dominic Hidalgo), 1:57.38.
Girls 200 free— 5. Faith King, Dulles, 2:11.49; 8. Lauren Light, 2:19.44; 9. Chloe Weber, Dulles, 2:16.74; 11. Deanna Norris, Dulles, 2:19.75.
Boys 200 free— 1. Samuel Ang, Dulles, 1:46.84; 5. Manuel Gonzalez Carballal, Dulles, 1:57.09.
Girls 200 IM— 10. Kiberly Jacob, Dulles, 2:28.72; 14. Cat Hoang, Dulles, 2:42.90; 15. Natalie Yu, Dulles, 2:48.5.
Boys 200 IM— 5. Benjamin Ross, Dulles, 2:12.77; 15. Kevin Nguyen, Dulles, 2:25.72.
Girls 50 free— 5. Mia Garza, Dulles, 27.43; 16. Minh-Vien Hoang, Dulles, 29.50.
Boys 50 free— 5. Marc Lee, Dulles, 23.57; 7. Andrew Ta, Dulles, 23.80; 16. Aidan Ton, Dulles, 25.66.
Girls 1-meter diving— 2. Callie Kram, Elkins, 291.7; 3. Lauren Bowen, Ridge Point, 285.8; Madelyn Rodriguez, Ridge Point, 260.75; 6. Marah Tigtig, Ridge Point, 260.75; 8. Khanhvi Nguyen, Dulles, 190.15.
Boys 1-meter diving— 4. Ervin Friginal, Austin, 269.35; 5. Lyndon Nguyen, Hightower, 267.5; 6. Drake Nguyen, Kempner, 252.6; 7. Larry Nguyen, Hightower, 249.25.
Girls 100 fly— 7.Lauren Adams, Dulles, 1:12.61; 13. Minh-Vien Hoang, Dulles, 1:21.79.
Boys 100 fly— 4. Benjamin Ross, Dulles, 58.72; 5. Vincent Ta, Dulles, 58.96; 6. Michael Lee, Dulles, 59.35.
Girls 100 free— 3. Susan Zhao, Dulles, 58.31; 6. Faith King, Dulles, 1:00.17; 10. Mia Garza, Dulles, 1:01.66; 11. Deanna Norris, Dulles, 1:02.64.
Boys 100 free— 2. Manuel Gonzalez Carballal, Dulles, 51.16; 4. Noah Yu, Dulles, 52.73; 6. Andrew Ta, Dulles, 53.20;
Girls 500 free— 4. Lauren Light, Dulles, 6:03.26; 5. Chloe Weber, Dulles, 6:11.02; 14. Cat Hoang, Dulles, 6:56.73; 15. Caroline Chu, Dulles, 7:18.82.
Boys 500 free— 1. Samnuel Ang, Dulles, 4:56.58; 13. Aiden Grabein, Dulles, 6:06.4; 14. Aiden Peralta, Dulles, 7:04.78.
Girls 200 free relay— 5. Dulles (Faith King, Deanna Norris, Lauren Adams, Cat Hoang), 1:53.87; 9. Dulles (Chloe Weber, Minh-Vien Hoang, Caroline Chu, Lauren Light), 1:58.25.
Boys 200 free relay— 1. Dulles (Michael Lee, Manuel Gonzalez-Carballal, Andrew Ta, Samuel Ang), 1:32.90; 7. Dulles (Noah Yu, Benjamin Ross, Aidan Ton, Dominic Hidalgo), 1:40.05;
Girls 100 back— 5. Kimberly Jacob, Dulles, 1:10.81; 9. Lauren Adams, Dulles, 1:12.35; 11. Natalie Yu, Dulles, 1:12.46.
Boys 100 back— 5. Vincent Ta, Dulles, 1:01.57; 6. Kelvin Nguyen, Dulles, 1:03.08; 7. Marc Lee, Dulles, 1:03.14.
Girls 100 breast— 13. Zion Crutchfield, Dulles, 1:28.30; 14. Tori Amaya, Dulles, 1:28.78.
Boys 100 breast— 4. Justin Lin, Dulles, 1:07.28; 6. Noah Yu, Dulles, 1:09.44; 8. Aidan Ton, Dulles, 1:10.26; 13. Michael Lee, Dulles, 1:13.97.
Girls 400 free relay— 3. Dulles (Faith King, Deanna Norris, Sausan Zhao, Mia Garza), 4:09.72; 5. Dulles (Chloe Weber, Kimberly Jacob, Lauren Light, Cat Hoang), 4:19.98.
Boys 400 free relay— 2. Dulles (Benjamin Ross, Andrew Ta, Manuel Gonzalez-Carballal, Samuel Ang), 3:28.35; 9. Dulles (Vincent Ta, Marc Lee, Kelvin Nguyen, Aiden Grabein), 3:49.56.
