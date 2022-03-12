District roundup: Mustangs walk off with win; Lady Jays take down Brazosport

Baseball
District 24-5A
Lamar Consolidated 4, Kempner 3
On Friday, the Mustangs walked off with a 4-3 win against Kempner at Mustang Field. Kempner tied Friday's game in the seventh inning with three hits to open the inning. Cole Jarnot (single), Cody Kuffel (single) and Anthony Marino (triple) got the Cougars' offense rolling, but Kuffel was thrown out at home attempting to score on Marino's hit. Marino scored on a sacrifice fly by Nathan Jacobson.
Lamar answered with a lead-off single by Hernandez and moved to third on an Esteban Laris bunt and an Alejandro Ruales single. Hernandez scored on a passed ball to win the game.
Ruales was 3-for-4 at the plate with a double and triple. Laris, Jaivon Thompson and Zyon Johnson each drove in a run. Jonathan Anders (3.1 IP) and Dallas Turrubiate (3.2 IP) combined to allow two earned runs on five hits over seven innings. Anders struck out nine and walked four over 3.1 innings. Drew Walker allowed three earned runs on seven hits over six innings for Kempner; he struck out 11 and walked one.
Hightower 10, Angleton 9
The Hurricanes grabbed a massive win on Friday night, beating Angleton 10-9. A four-run run rally in the sixth inning lifted Hightower to a win. Hightower scored four runs on two singles, three walks, an error and a fielder's choice.
Javon Thompson, KJ Penson, Richard Starnes and Angel Gutierrez collected two hits. Jeremy Payne stole two bases.
Terry 18, Marshall 7
The Rangers opened District 24-5A with a win against Marshall, 18-7. Terry's Alex Coronado, Michael Cuevas, Gio Sanchez and Matthew Alvarez each had three hits, including three doubles by Sanchez. Sanchez drove in four runs.
Terry collected 22 stolen bases, including four from Alex Coronado and Juan Rodriguez.
Gio Sanchez (4.0 IP) and Matthew Alvarez (3.0 IP) combined to allow one earned run on three hits over seven innings, striking out nine and walking nine.
Donovan Jackson Jr. scored two runs for Marshall and drove in two runs. Kyle Boutte collected one hit and two RBIs.
Foster-Fulshear
Friday's District 24-5A contest between Foster and Fulshear has been rescheduled for Monday at noon.
Softball
District 20-6A
Austin 16, Bush 0
The Lady Bulldogs made the most of 22 walks on Friday against Bush in a 16-0 win. Sophia Lundstrom, Olivia Driskell, Trishelle Esquivel and Alyssa Carter each collected three walks.
Zoey Zamora pitched three perfect innings, striking out seven and walking none.
Travis 19, Clements 0
The Lady Tigers got home runs from Jadyn Kobrin and Elle Smith in a 19-0 win Friday at home against Clements.
Ariel Kowalewski was 3-for-4 with two runs scored and four RBIs in the lead-off spot for Travis. She also allowed one hit over three innings, striking out seven and walking one. Smith was 2-for-2 with three runs scored and five RBIs.
Jill Gilmore collected a hit for Clements.
Elkins 12, Dulles 6
The Lady Knights earned a home 12-6 win against Dulles Friday.
Jenna Tansiongco was 2-for-5 with a triple and a home run with four RBIs. She also allowed only four earned runs on six hits over seven innings, striking out 10 and walking seven. McKenzie Williams was 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs. Elkins had seven extra-base hits.
For Dulles, Olivia Gould collected a double and an RBI. Kellan Ton stole three bases scored two runs and a walk. Hope Burford drove in three runs and walked two.
Ridge Point 18, George Ranch 7
The Lady Panthers scored early and often on Friday in an 18-7 win against George Ranch. Gray was 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and five RBIs. Green, Daniels, Simmons and Mayes each collected two RBIs. Gray allowed six earned runs on eight hits over five innings, striking out three and walking four. Rezac pitched one scoreless inning in relief.
For George Ranch, Kennedy Marlow was 4-for-4 with a double and two RBIs in the lead-off. Seleste Compian was 2-for-2 with two RBIs. Nora Thompson collected three walks.
District 24-5A
Angleton 16, Lamar Consolidated 1
The Lady Mustangs a home game Friday to Angleton, 16-1. Aubree Jones was 4-for-4 in the Lady Mustangs' lead-off spot. SJ Housel collected a hit, a stolen base and scored a run. Holly Lock (3.1 IP) and Rachel Mey (2.2 IP) combined to allow 12 earned runs on 10 hits.
Terry 18, Hightower 3
The Lady Rangers earned a home 19-3 win against Hightower Friday. Terry made the most of 13 walks and three hits. Reagan Orsak was 1-for-2 with a double, two runs scored and three RBIs. Idali Chapa drove in three runs and Bianca Hernandez collected three walks and three runs scored.
Olivia Gonzales allowed two earned runs on three hits over three innings, striking out three and walking none.
For Hightower, Montia Cuba, Noa Mack and Arcaeli Gomez each collected hits for the Hurricanes.
Fulshear-Willowridge
Friday's District 24-5A contest between Fulshear and Willowridge has been rescheduled for Saturday, March 12.
Marshall-Kempner
No info
District 25-4A
Needville 10, Brazosport 5
On Friday, the Lady Jays earned a 10-5 win over Brazosport at home. Fayth Hoover was 2-for-4 with two doubles, two runs scored and an RBI in the lead-off spot. Jaycie Croatt was 2-for-3 with two runs scored, a double and an RBI.
Jess Gregory allowed four earned runs on nine hits over seven innings, striking out 10 and walking four.
Sweeny 15, Stafford 0
The Lady Spartans lost a road game at sweeny Friday, 15-0. Brooklyn Regino collected a walk for Stafford.
District 24-3A
Brazos 5, Van Vleck 3
On Friday night, the Cougarettes earned a 5-3 win at Van Vleck win. Laura Durrett, Makinzy Kneip and Kirby Richardson each collected a double in the victory. Kneip was 2-for-4 with and RBI. Taylor Brzozowski had three stolen bases.
Caitlyn Snedaker allowed three unearned runs on three hits over seven innings, striking out seven and walking three.
Danbury 7, East Bernard 2
The Brahmarettes lost a home game against Danbury Friday, 7-2. Morgan Gasch and Megan Gasch each collected two hits. Lexie Warncke allowed one earned run on four hits over four innings, striking out eight and walking four on 121 pitches. Addison Opela allowed two earned run on two innings over three relief innings.
