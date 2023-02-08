District Champions!

RICHMOND - The Fulshear High School varsity girls basketball team ended the regular season on Tuesday by defeating the Foster Lady Falcons 64-49 to win the District 5A-20 championship.
The win at Falcons gymnasium boosted the Lady Chargers’ season record to 28 wins and five losses and district record to 14-0 — the last 12 games being wins.
The loss drops the Lady Falcons to 26-10 for the season and 12-2 in district competition.
Foster finished district play in second place. Fort Bend Willowridge finished third.
Fulshear jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the opening minutes of the game when senior point guard Ese Ogbevire sank two three-point shots in a row.
Ogbevire would sink five three-point baskets by game’s end and account for 17 of Fulshear’s points.
The Lady Chargers led the entire game, although the Lady Falcons closed to within six points during the third-period of play.
Fulshear finished the first period leading 24-12.
Junior Kimora Lopez led the scoring for the Lady Chargers in the first period, making seven points. Ogbevire contributed six points, sophomore point guard Ruke Ogbevire, five points, senior forward Kennedy Hill, four points, and sophomore forward Sophia Semmler two points.
Senior center Kailani Lindsey led the scoring for the Lady Falcons with six points, followed by junior point guard Caroline Polk with four and senior forward Laurelle Ihehona with two.
Foster found its feet in the second period of play, almost matching Fulshear point for point.
Fulshear added another 11 points in the second period of play, while the Lady Falcons added 10.
Ruke Ogbevire led the scoring in the second period for the Lady Chargers with seven points, which included one three-point basket. and Ese Ogbevire and Semmler each contributed one basket.
Polk contributed seven points in the second 8-minute time period — including a three-point basket. Teammate Nichole Thomas, a senior, contributed a basket and junior point guard Jada Arnold sank a free throw.
Fulshear headed to the locker rooms at halftime leading 35-22.
The Lady Falcons out-scored their opponents in the third period 12-9 to go into the final period of play trailing 44-34.
Leading the shooting for Fulshear was Ruke Ogbevire with two baskets, and Lopez and Semmler added one basket each. Hill sank one free throw.
Leading the scoring for the Lady Falcons were Ihehona with five points — including one three-point basket — and Lindsey with five points — three of those points from free throws. Thomas sank one basket.
Foster scored 15 points in the final period of play, but it wasn’t enough to offset their lackluster shooting in the first two periods. Fulshear grew its score by an additional 22 points in the final 8-minute time segment.
Lindsey scored seven of Foster’s points in the fourth period, followed by Thomas and Polk with four points each.
Leading the scoring for Fulshear was Ese Ogbevire, who sank three three-point shots. Ruke Ogbevire contributed seven points — three of them from free throws. Lopez and junior forward Jada Morgan each made three points.
Ruke Ogbevire scored the most points of either team with 23.
Two other Fulshear players scored in the double digits Tuesday, Ese Ogbevire with 17 points and Lopez with 12.
Lindsey scored the most points for Foster with 18, followed by Polk with 15.
Savitria Williams is Foster’s head coach. She is assisted by Scott Myers and Katherine Scott.
Fulshear’s head coach is D’Shanna Brown.
