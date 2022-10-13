District 10-5A race to tighten with pivotal Foster and Fulshear matchups

MONTGOMERY (1-6, 1-2) AT RANDLE (2-4, 0-2) THURSDAY 7 P.M.
Randle has a chance to not only stop a skid but also pick up the program’s first-ever district win tonight when the Lions host 1-6 Montgomery at Traylor Stadium.
The Lions are coming off a bye week and have lost their last four, most recently a 38-22 loss at Brenham Sept. 30.
Junior receiver DeMeco Harvey caught three passes for 83 yards and two scores in the loss, while junior Cortney Brown hauled in three for 47 yards. Brown also carried the ball three times for 15 yards, while freshman Dacorian Rubin amassed a team-high 15 carries for 21 yards for Randle.
Brown completed three of five pass attempts for 83 yards and two scores, all to Harvey, while junior Leo Garza attempted 12 passes, completing four for 53 yards and two interceptions. Garza has a 58.5% completion percentage on the year so far.
Sophomores Sh’Rhod Revis and L’Jalen Miller each recorded a team-high eight tackles to lead the Lions’ defense.
Montgomery comes into the contest in the midst of a two-game skid. The Bears fell 47-14 at home to Brenham Friday.
Sophomore quarterback Reggie Williams completed 17 of 23 passes for 179 yards, one touchdown and one interception for the Bears, while also rushing the ball 11 times for 65 yards and one score. Sophomore back Damian Tayor carried the ball 19 times for 60 yards.
Williams averages a 60.8% completion percentage on the season for Montgomery.
Senior receiver Justin Herman caught a team-best six passes for 56 yards.
Kick-off is scheduled for 7 p.m.
FOSTER (6-1, 4-1) AT MANVEL (4-2, 3-1) THURSDAY 7 P.M.
Foster looks to make it two in a row Thursday as the Falcons pay a visit to Kaeden Smith and the Manvel Mavericks at Freedom Field.
The Falcons are fresh off a 45-0 statement win over Kempner Thursday, which came a week after the team’s first loss of the season.
Senior back Ashton Ojiaku recorded 103 yards and three touchdowns across 14 carries, while senior quarterback JT Fayard completed 18 of 27 passes for 268 yards and two scores.
Ojiaku, who picked up a scholarship offer from Wyoming earlier this week, comes into the contest averaging almost 186 yards per contest with 21 touchdowns.
The Mavericks are led by Smith, who averages 122 passing yards and 23 rushing yards per contest. Smith has 11 total touchdowns this season, with six coming through the air and five on the ground.
Manvel has two receivers, seniors Javhari Taylor and Elijah Williams, with three receiving touchdowns on the year.
The Mavericks are coming out of their bye week two weeks after knocking off Kempner 42-0 Sept. 29. Smith completed 13 of 18 passes for 171 yards and two touchdowns in the win, while junior Mason Fleming recorded a pair of sacks on defense.
Foster comes into the contest averaging more than 38 points per game, while Manvel scores roughly 28 points a contest.
Kick-off is slated for 7 p.m.
EL CAMPO (4-2, 2-0) AT NEEDVILLE (3-4, 0-3) FRIDAY 7 P.M.
The Needville Blue Jays look to right the ship Friday when they play host to El Campo at Needville Stadium.
Needville comes into the contest having lost its last three, most recently a 41-14 loss at Navasota Friday.
Junior quarterback Diego Ochoa completed 10 of 28 passes for 76 yards and one score, while also rushing the ball eight times for 21 yards. Sophomore Da’Shawn Burton led the Blue Jays on the ground, rushing 20 times for 87 yards.
Ochoa is completing more than 34% of his pass attempts on the season, accounting for eight total touchdowns, while Burton leads the team with nine scores.
Senior Clayton Culp has been a force putting the ball on the turf on defense, forcing two fumbles and recovering four more.
The Ricebirds come into the contest winners of four in a row, holding an unblemished 2-0 mark in district play. El Campo knocked off Bay City 37-27 at home Friday, building a 37-14 lead after three quarters before holding off the Blackcats in the fourth.
El Campo is led by junior quarterback Oliver Miles and senior running back Rueben Owens. Owens leads the team in touchdowns.
The Ricebirds haven’t lost since a Sept. 2 trip to Corpus Christi, a 49-29 loss to Miller, which came after a season-opening home loss to Cuero, a 43-14 decision.
Kick-off between the Blue Jays and the Ricebirds is 7 p.m.
HIGHTOWER (4-2, 2-1) AT GEORGE RANCH (4-3, 4-1), FRIDAY 7 P.M.
The George Ranch Longhorns and the Hightower Hurricanes will battle to determine District 20-6A’s No. 2 seed at Traylor Stadium.
George Ranch got back on track last week with a 20-17 overtime win over Bush.
The Longhorn offense relies mostly on its rushing attack which averaged five yards a carry last week.
Freshman Hayden Drinkard is coming off his best game where he rushed for 69 yards and a touchdown in the win.
The George Ranch offense is complemented by a consistent defense led by Cody Ford and Chase Adams.
In district wins, the Longhorns allow 18 points per game.
The Hurricanes come into Friday’s contest at 2-1, 4-2 with a two-game winning streak.
Hightower’s lone district loss came in a 25-17 defeat to district leader Ridge Point.
Sophomore quarterback Joseph Stewart Jr. has been stellar in his first season as the Hurricanes’ signal-caller.
Stewart has been efficient completing 64.5 percent of his passes for 12 touchdowns with just two interceptions.
FULSHEAR (5-1, 3-1) AT MAGNOLIA WEST (5-1, 3-1), FRIDAY 7:30 P.M.
The Fulshear Chargers and the Magnolia West Mustangs will have a chance to distance themselves in the District 10-5A race with a win on Friday.
Both teams enter this week in a five-way tie for the top seed of the district with Foster, Angleton and Manvel.
Fulshear got back in the winning column Saturday with a 45-14 win over Friendswood.
The Chargers continue to score with proficiency averaging 56.5 points per game.
Parker Williams is having a strong season with a 15-2 touchdown-interception ratio.
Fulshear can also run the ball effectively at 8.6 yards per carry.
Davion Godley leads the Charger rushing attack with 1,102 yards and six touchdowns.
Magnolia West enters Friday’s home game on a two-game winning streak after a 12-7 win against Foster on Sept. 30.
The Mustangs lack high-scoring offense at 29 points per game, but have the second-best defense in the district.
Magnolia West has allowed 15.25 points per district matchup and has 27 sacks.
The Mustangs are dependent on a rushing game that averages 6.6 yards per carry.
TERRY (2-4, 0-3) AT FRIENDSWOOD (3-4, 2-3), FRIDAY 7 P.M.
The Terry Rangers seek their first district win this season when they travel to Friendswood Friday night.
After starting 2-0 in nondistrict, the Rangers are in the midst of a four-game skid since entering district play.
Terry has struggled to get points on the board, scoring just 33 points during the losing streak.
The Rangers gained just 221 yards in last week’s 23-0 loss to Angleton.
Jason Cruz will likely be the main contributor to the Terry offense as the senior quarterback was responsible for 141 yards last week.
The Rangers do have a pair of running backs they will rely on for the rushing game in Marcus Townsend and Marvin Thomas.
Friendswood also enters Friday’s game on a skid, losing three of its four.
The Mustangs were overwhelmed by the high-powered Fulshear offense but have put up high-scoring performances in two district wins.
Friendswood also suffered from turnovers by giving up six in the Fulshear loss.
Friday will be a must-watch for the Mustangs as they attempt to stay in playoff contention.
A win would keep Friendswood one game behind the fourth seed.
LAMAR CONSOLIDATED (3-4, 1-2) AT BRENHAM (3-3, 2-0), FRIDAY 7:30 P.M.
The Lamar Consolidated Mustangs hope to snap a two-game skid against Brenham to keep playoff hopes alive.
The Mustangs currently sit tied at the fourth seed with Montgomery with three games to go.
At 1-2, 3-4, Lamar will attempt to hand the Cubs their first district loss of the season.
Coach Kiah Johnson’s squad would like to forget Lamar’s 67-0 loss last week to top-ranked Lake Creek.
Offense has been a question mark for the Mustangs with just 49 points scored in three games and seven in the last two.
The Mustangs mustered just 63 yards of offense in the Lake Creek rout.
The defense also struggles by giving up the district’s second-most points behind Montgomery.
The Cubs have started 2-0 in district winning games by an 85-36 margin.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.