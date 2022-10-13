 Skip to main content
District 10-5A race to tighten with pivotal Foster and Fulshear matchups

Fayard preps for Manvel

Foster quarterback JT Fayard will have a tough road test against Manvel this Thursday.

 Herald Photo by Rhonda Taormina

MONTGOMERY (1-6, 1-2) AT RANDLE (2-4, 0-2) THURSDAY 7 P.M.

Randle has a chance to not only stop a skid but also pick up the program’s first-ever district win tonight when the Lions host 1-6 Montgomery at Traylor Stadium.

The Lions are coming off a bye week and have lost their last four, most recently a 38-22 loss at Brenham Sept. 30.

Junior receiver DeMeco Harvey caught three passes for 83 yards and two scores in the loss, while junior Cortney Brown hauled in three for 47 yards. Brown also carried the ball three times for 15 yards, while freshman Dacorian Rubin amassed a team-high 15 carries for 21 yards for Randle.

Brown completed three of five pass attempts for 83 yards and two scores, all to Harvey, while junior Leo Garza attempted 12 passes, completing four for 53 yards and two interceptions. Garza has a 58.5% completion percentage on the year so far.

Sophomores Sh’Rhod Revis and L’Jalen Miller each recorded a team-high eight tackles to lead the Lions’ defense.

Montgomery comes into the contest in the midst of a two-game skid. The Bears fell 47-14 at home to Brenham Friday.

