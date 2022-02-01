DeYoung’s ‘huge personality’ remembered by Falcons family

Each member of the Foster High School golf team wore a black ribbon Monday during the 2022 Falcon Invitational.
The small gesture represented the heavy hearts of the Falcons, who were mourning the loss of Ella DeYoung. The 15-year-old took her own life a week prior.
“The loss is overwhelming,” Foster head golf coach Bob McConnell said. “We are going to miss her personality in the classroom, the hallway and the golf course.
“It feels like there is a huge void in our lives right now.”
The team held a remembrance balloon release before the tournament began with players, family and friends circled around the putting green behind the Pecan Grove Plantation Country Club’s clubhouse.
McConnell spoke about the memory of DeYoung and soccer assistant coach Matt Jackson read passages from the Bible before the group released purple balloons.
The balloons slowly ascended into a gray sky, during a final moment of silence for DeYoung before the quiet was broken by comments of thanks and hugs with Ella’s family members.
Ella left a lasting mark with her friends and team in her short time at Foster.
“Ella was an outgoing person with a huge personality,” McConnell said. “She made a huge impact on us right away.
“She had a tremendous ability to relate to everyone.”
The Falcons had the difficult transition from mourning Ella to playing a golf tournament on Monday, but the tournament allowed for the team to have this moment to honor Ella.
“In some ways it's been a blessing, and in others it has been difficult to have this big of a tournament so soon,” McConnell said. “It has been an opportunity for everyone to get together and pay respects to Ella.
“We had a lot of kids from the school come out today that aren’t a part of the team, and the kids from the other schools showed their support. It really means a lot.”
Coach McConnell added some words of support for anyone else who might be struggling with suicidal thoughts.
“One is too many,” McConnell said. “It’s tragic.
“If anyone is struggling, ask for help. There is no shame in it, we all need help.
“Just talk to someone. Talk to a friend, a counselor or even a stranger. People are always willing to listen.”
Help is always available at the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255.
