Dees, Needville bats overpower New Braunfels in softball sectionals

NEEDVILLE — After one inning, the Needville Major softball all-stars appeared primed for a tight battle at home Wednesday against New Braunfels.
Both teams put runners on base, but Avery Dees didn't buckle in the circle for Needville.
The future Lady Jays' bats ensured the game wasn't close down the stretch in a 15-0 victory.
Needville advances to the Texas East Section 4 finals Friday in Needville to play either New Braunfels or Sinton, who eliminated Industrial with a 10-5 win on Wednesday.
Needville scored first with Grayson Mixon collecting a single, moving to third on a pick-off attempt that got lost up the first-base line, and she reached home on a passed ball.
New Braunfels was able to two get two runners in scoring position before Dees struck out one and forced a pop out to the first baseman to end the inning.
The Needville offense got rolling in the second inning. Needville quickly loaded the bases with a single by Chaise Roehling, a fielder's choice and a walk to Olivia Search. A sacrifice fly by Dees scored a run, and Leix Schwenke broke the game open with a triple to score two more.
Rylie Bienek walked in front of another triple by Mixon to make it 5-0 Needville.
It was 6-0 after Mixon scored on a passed ball.
Riley Toon and Roehling led off with walks for Needville in the third inning. The duo moved up on a passed ball and a run scored on a ground-out by Carsyn Hill. Roehling scored on a passed ball to make it 8-0.
Search walked and stole second before scoring on a Dees' single.
Schwenke made it 10-0 with a double to left field. Mixon scored another run with another double to left field.
Needville led 11-0 after three innings, and Dees allowed only one hit after the first inning.
Needville earned a few more tough runs in the fourth inning. Pitches hit Toon and Olivia to jump-start another rally.
Dees made the score 14-0 with a two-RBI single. Kelsey Chumchal rounded out the scoring with a double to left field.
Needville finished the dominant win with a double play turned by second baseman Search to first baseman Roehling.
Dees scattered three hits over four innings while striking out eight and walking one. Mixon was 3-for-3 with an RBI. Avery D drove in four runs, and Schwenke had three RBIs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.