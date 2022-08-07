DA drops charges on Anderson

Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson will no longer be facing criminal charges after the Harris County District Attorney’s Office proclaimed there was insufficient evidence to move forward.
Anderson had been charged with felony burglary after allegedly breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s home on July 15.
The woman also claimed that Anderson had threatened to beat her up after entering the home.
Texans Head Coach Lovie Smith addressed the George Ranch High School standout’s situation following Friday’s training camp session.
“Well, my thoughts about that is when it initially happened, of course I reached out to him, and he told me that charges have to be dropped because it didn’t happen that way,” Smith told the media. “Normally when things come up like that, we let it play out in the system. I’m glad that they came to that conclusion.”
Smith’s comments followed General Manager Nick Caserio saying “there’s a lot of misinformation that’s been out there from the beginning” on Wednesday.
Kelly Benavides, Anderson’s lawyer, said prosecutors were “doing the right thing — doing what justice required.”
