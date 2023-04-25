Cuotto beats by a hair

ROSENBERG — The Falcons are flying high ahead of their last series of the regular season with another double-digit win in Friday’s 12-0 victory against Terry.
Head Coach Mick Tosch feels his Falcons are playing at their height following the team’s eighth-straight win by more than 10 runs.
“The guys are playing with a lot of confidence right now,” Tosch said. “It’s been fun and what we have looked to become by this part of the season. Offensively, we are playing with a lot of confidence, and defensively, we are throwing many strikes. It’s fun watching our pitching right now and it makes it easier for our guys.”
Foster pitcher Chase Batten did not allow a hit in the five-inning rout, striking out 13 of his 17 batters faced.
The no-hitter came one game after Cooper Schwank took a perfect game into the final out against the Rangers. Terry broke up the bid with a double in the top of the fifth, giving Schwank his third one-hitter in a row.
“Chase always does a great job on the mound for us,” Tosch said. “We got the no-hitter in there and he just throws the ball so well.”
The Falcons did not waste time getting ahead on the scoreboard by scoring five in the first inning.
Jackson Low led in RBIs with three, including a two-run homer into centerfield more than 355 feet deep.
Coleman Biggs and Julio Cuotto brought home two runs each, while single runs were earned by Josh Ramirez, Jacob Szafran, Walker Owens and Hayden Holchak.
Foster improved to 11-1, 22-8, while Terry dropped to 6-5, 13-12.
Foster enters the last week of the regular season with a chance to win the District 24-5A crown from Fulshear.
The Chargers have yet to lose in district play but only lead the Falcons by one game.
A series win propels Foster to the top seed, while a Fulshear win guarantees the district championship for the Chargers.
“Tuesday is going to be the crucial game,” Tosch said. “We got to win Tuesday. Fulshear is going to be tough at their home. It’s not an easy place to play, but we are in a good place right now. It will be a good game with a great atmosphere and we will be ready to rock and roll.”
First game starts at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Terry concludes its regular season against Randle, which is coming off back-to-back wins against Marshall.
The Rangers can clinch a postseason berth with a win on Tuesday, but a loss will leave the door open for the Lions to overtake the Rangers for the No. 4 seed in district.
Randle is competing in its first season of varsity action and could become the second team in school history to make the postseason.
The Lady Lions’ basketball team won a postseason play-in and a bi-district round game during the winter season.
First pitch between the Rangers and Lions is 6:30 p.m.
