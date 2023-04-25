 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cuotto beats by a hair

Cuotto beats by a hair

Foster’s Julio Cuotto slides back into third base safely, beating Terry’s Clayton Ohl in Friday’s game at Terry High School. The Falcons defeated the Rangers 12-0 in five innings.

 Herald Photo By Rhonda Taormina

ROSENBERG — The Falcons are flying high ahead of their last series of the regular season with another double-digit win in Friday’s 12-0 victory against Terry.

Head Coach Mick Tosch feels his Falcons are playing at their height following the team’s eighth-straight win by more than 10 runs.

“The guys are playing with a lot of confidence right now,” Tosch said. “It’s been fun and what we have looked to become by this part of the season. Offensively, we are playing with a lot of confidence, and defensively, we are throwing many strikes. It’s fun watching our pitching right now and it makes it easier for our guys.”

Foster pitcher Chase Batten did not allow a hit in the five-inning rout, striking out 13 of his 17 batters faced.

The no-hitter came one game after Cooper Schwank took a perfect game into the final out against the Rangers. Terry broke up the bid with a double in the top of the fifth, giving Schwank his third one-hitter in a row.

“Chase always does a great job on the mound for us,” Tosch said. “We got the no-hitter in there and he just throws the ball so well.”

The Falcons did not waste time getting ahead on the scoreboard by scoring five in the first inning.

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.