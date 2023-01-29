 Skip to main content
Cunningham out as Fulshear coach

Cunningham

Fulshear head coach Jeremy Cunningham reacts in the first half of a District 20-5A boys basketball game between the Fulshear Chargers and the Marshall Buffalos at Marshall High School Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. Cunningham was relieved of his duties as head boys’ basketball coach citing UIL violations.

 Herald Photo by Rhonda Taormina

Fulshear Head Boys Basketball Coach Jeremy Cunningham was removed from the position before the conclusion of his first season due to UIL violations, district officials said.

Cunningham told The Herald that Athletic Director Nikki Nelson and Principal Daniel Ward removed the first-year coach on Monday.

Ward and Nelson released a statement on Friday regarding the situation.

“On Monday, Jan. 23, the Athletics Department released Jeremy Cunningham, the Fulshear High School Head Boys Basketball Coach, of his head coaching duties,” Ward said in a statement. “This decision is related to noted UIL violations pertaining to documentation and forms and summer workouts. I held a parent meeting this week to speak directly to parents regarding this decision and to hear their feedback. I understand that some parents question the decision and want to advocate for a different outcome. However, we have to operate within UIL guidelines.”

No further details were given on precisely the violations Cunningham allegedly committed.

Fulshear Campus Coordinator Nick Codutti did not respond to requests for comments.

Cunningham also did not respond to questions.

