Coyotes visit the Red Wings after Crouse's 2-goal game

Arizona Coyotes (6-8-1, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (7-5-4, third in the Atlantic Division)
Detroit; Friday, 8 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes visit the Detroit Red Wings after Lawson Crouse scored two goals in the Coyotes' 4-0 win over the Carolina Hurricanes.
Detroit has a 6-2-2 record in home games and a 7-5-4 record overall. The Red Wings have gone 2-3-1 in games their opponents commit fewer penalties.
Arizona has a 6-8-1 record overall and a 6-7-1 record on the road. The Coyotes are 2-5-2 in games their opponents serve fewer penalty minutes.
Friday's game is the third time these teams square off this season. The Coyotes won 9-2 in the last meeting. Crouse led the Coyotes with two goals.
TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Larkin has nine goals and 14 assists for the Red Wings. Dominik Kubalik has scored five goals and added five assists over the past 10 games.
