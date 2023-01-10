College baseball comes to Constellation Field

College baseball is returning to Constellation Field in Sugar Land starting Feb. 17.
Play starts with a four-game series between Holy Cross and Purdue on Feb. 17-19.
Single-game tickets are $12 for adults, $10 for kids ages 4-12 with kids 3 and younger getting in for free.
Weekend passes are also available for $28.
The Sugar Land College Classic will occur between Feb. 24-26.
Universities involved include Lamar, New Mexico State, Northwestern State, Seton Hall, Stephen F. Austin and Houston Christian.
Single-day passes cost $15 for adults, $12 for kids ages 4-12 with kids 3 and younger getting in for free
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.