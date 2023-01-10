 Skip to main content
College baseball comes to Constellation Field

College baseball is returning to Constellation Field in Sugar Land starting Feb. 17.

Play starts with a four-game series between Holy Cross and Purdue on Feb. 17-19.

Single-game tickets are $12 for adults, $10 for kids ages 4-12 with kids 3 and younger getting in for free.

Weekend passes are also available for $28.

The Sugar Land College Classic will occur between Feb. 24-26.

Universities involved include Lamar, New Mexico State, Northwestern State, Seton Hall, Stephen F. Austin and Houston Christian.

Single-day passes cost $15 for adults, $12 for kids ages 4-12 with kids 3 and younger getting in for free

