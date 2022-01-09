College baseball comes to Constellation Field

The Purdue University Boilermakers and the South Dakota State University Jackrabbits are set for a three-game series at Constellation Field Feb. 18-20.
The series will serve as the season openers for both teams in the 2022 season.
The Jackrabbits of The Summit League finished 15-32 while the Boilermakers of the Big Ten Conference were 16-26 during the 2021 season.
The Feb. 18 game is set for 3 p.m. while the weekend games are set for 1 p.m.
Tickets are available at https://atmilb.com/3G5envI as low as $10 a person. Parking passes are also $5 for the day.
Attendees can also buy a weekend pass that includes all three games for $25.
