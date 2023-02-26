Codutti named top 10 rising coaches

Fulshear Head Coach Nick Codutti was named one of the 10 fastest-rising coaches in Texas high school football by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football earlier this week.
Codutti is coming off of Fulshear’s best season since joining UIL in 2016.
The Chargers went 11-2 this season with a trip to the regional semifinals.
The year was a massive leap from Codutti’s first season in 2021, where the Chargers went 5-6 with a first-round exit in the postseason.
Codutti joins Granger’s Stephen Brosch, Richardson Berkner’s Trey Bryant, North Crowley’s Ray Gates, Waco University’s Kent Laster, Lumberton’s James Reyes, Bushland’s Josh Reynolds, Waxahachie’s Shane Tolleson, Atlanta’s Tyler Morton and Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial’s Ben Bitner in the list.
“Absolutely honored and excited to be named,” Codutti said. “Beyond lucky for what the future holds.”
