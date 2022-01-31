Clements sweeps 20-6A awards; GR girls, Austin boys second

High School Diving; District 20-6A Swimming Championship; LCISD Natatorium; Rosenberg, TX; Jan. 28, 2022; Taormina Photography
The result was familiar for the District 20-6A for the Clements Rangers atop the team standings when the Lamar Consolidated ISD Natatorium waters settled on Friday afternoon in Rosenberg.
Head coach Lauren Neal’s squad won both boys and girls team titles with 185 and 143 points repetitively, additionally the Rangers were able to celebrate 13 district and pool record-breaking swims on Friday.
“I was proud of the team's efforts and we’re focused on regionals now,” Neal said.
Clements’ Kayla Fu and Hayden Bellotti were named girls and boys athlete of the meet, while Neal was named boys coach of the meet.
The Ranger boys, Austin Pan, Logan Brown, Alex Fu and Hayden Bellotti, won the medley relay with a time of 1:34.14, a new district and pool record.
Sophomore Charlize Tran was first in the girls’ 200-yard individual medley (2:11.17) and sophomore teammate Sophia Nelison was third with a time of 2:16.52.
Junior Logan Brown was first (1:52.65) and freshman Austin Phan was third (2:01.25) on the boys’ 200-yard IM. Phan’s time was a new district record.
Sophomore Kayla Fu was first in the girls’ 50-yard freestyle with at time of 23.53, a new pool record. Hayden Bellotti was first in the boys’ 50-yard freestyle with a time of 20.63, a new 20-6A record.
Alex Fu (26.06) and Kevin Zhou (27.73) were first and second in the boys’ 100-yard butterfly. Fu set a new pool and district mark with his time.
Kayla Fu set a new top mark at the LCISD Natatorium with a time of 51.30 in the girls’ 100-yard freestyle. Bellotti earned the gold in the boys’ 100-yard freestyle with a time of 44.85, a new district record.
Clements’ boys 200-yard freestyle relay team, Brown, Kevin Zhou, Eric Chen, Alex Fu, was first with a time of 1:25.23, while Lady Rangers’ 200-yard relay was second with a time of 1:40.74.
Freshman Austin Pan was first in the boys’ 100-yard backstroke with a time of 54.49.
The Lady Rangers 200-yard medley relay team was second with a time of 1:51.13, a pool-record time if not for George Ranch’s first-place time.
Brown (56.44) and Alex Fu (57.43) finished in the top two spots in the 100-yard breaststroke. Brown set a new district record for his swim.
Eric Chen, Austin Pan, Kevin Zhou and Hayden Bellotti earned the top spot in the boys’ 400-yard freestyle relay with a time of 3:12.45, a new district record.
Sophomore Sophia Neilson was second in the girls’ 100-yard butterfly with a time of 59.36.
Senior Lani Hong finished second in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:02.11.
The Lady Rangers were second in the girls’ 400-yard freestyle relay with a time of 3:49.41.
Freshman Theodore Ho was third in the boys’ 500-yard freestyle event with a time of 4:58.96.
Sophomore Charlize Tran was third in the girls’ 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:07.44.
Like last year, George Ranch was right behind Clements in the standings. The Longhorns were second on the girls side with 111 points and third with the boys at 92 points.
George Ranch’s girls 200-yard medley relay, Kadyn Boettcher, Lillie Sczech, Annika Schoditsch, Emily Ford, was first with a time of 1:50.24. The Longhorns set a new pool record, and the boys were third with a time of 1:44.59.
Junior Lainie Light was first in the diving event with a score of 324.55 and freshman teammate Gabby Bracksieck was third with a score of 282.05. Freshman Tuck Wray was second in the boys’ diving event with a score of 294.45.
“This was awesome,” Light said. “I’ve done club diving this season and it helped a lot.
“I’ve had a back injury and it’s been a long season, and I’ve kept pushing through it.”
Freshman Kadyn Boettcher was on the girls’ 100-yard butterfly with a time of 58.28, and the 100-yard backstroke with of 1:00.02.
Freshman Lillie Sczech earned first place in the girls 100-yard breaststroke (1:07.23) and second place in the girls 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:15.60. Ford was second in the breaststroke with a time of 1:07.24.
The Longhorn girls, Ford, Sczech, Boettcher and Schoditsch, won the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:39.78.
Schoditsch earned second in the girls’ 50-yard freestyle with a time of 24.33. Seniors Kase Boettcher (21.53) and Brendan Burkett (21.79) were second and third in the boys’ 50-yard freestyle.
Senior Brendan Burkett was second in the boys’ 100-yard freestyle with a time of 47.83.
Senior Kase Boettcher was third in the boys’ 100-yard butterfly with a time of 52.01.
The boys’ 400-yard freestyle relay team finished second in the boys’ 400-yard freestyle relay with a time of 3:14.93.
Austin boys were second with 98 points, while the girls were sixth with 41 points.
Junior Kyle Kulow was first in the boys’ 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:44.66. Sophomore Olive Norian won the girls’ 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:35.42. Junior Kyle Kulow was second in the boys’ race at 4:52.01.
Senior Lawrence Gomez finished second in the boys’ 200-yard individual medley with a time of 1:58.62.
Senior Nathan Su earned the silver in the boys’ 100-yard backstroke with a time of 55.54.
Senior Ervin Friginal was third in the boys’ diving event with a score of 257.20 points. Norian was third in the girls’ 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1:00.68.
Senior Lawrence Gomez earned the bronze in the boys’ 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 58.48.
The Bulldog boys’ 200-yard freestyle relay team was third with a time of 1:31.11, and the 400-yard freestyle was also third with a time of 3:17.17.
The Bulldogs’ 200-yard medley Relay team finished second with a time of 1:38.68.
Ridge Point was third in the girls standings with 89 points, and the Panther boys were sixth with 39 points.
Sophomore Abi Navarre was first in the girls’ 200-yard freestyle (2:03.55) and freshman teammate Emma Friedman was third (2:07.27).
Junior Ethan Hunter was first in the boys’ diving event with a score of 389.50, setting a new pool record.
“It feels pretty good its a huge accomplishment,” Hunter said. “Getting a pool record on top of getting a district championship is huge for me, especially after being injured for much of the season.
The girls 400-yard freestyle relay team was third with a time of 3:52.20.
The Panthers 200-yard medley relay finished third with a time of 1:54.33.
Travis’ girls earned fourth place with 68.5 points and the boys were fifth with 41 points. The girls effort earned Tigers’ head coach Christine Marsh girls swim coach of the meet honors.
The Lady Tigers, senior Megan-Huong Nguyen, senior Cassidee Levine, sophomore Audrey Walters and senior Meagan Walters, won the girls’ 400-yard freestyle relay with a time of 3:49.39.
Sophomore Audrey Walters was second in the girls’ 100-yard freestyle with a time of 56.86.
Senior Meagan Walters finished third in the girls’ 50-yard freestyle with a time of 24.61. She also finished third in the girls’ 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:02.31.
The Lady Tigers’ 200-yard freestyle relay finished third with a time of 1:42.63.
Freshman Thomas Sassen was third in the boys’ 100-yard backstroke with a time of 57.06.
Dulles boys earned fourth place with 50 points, while the Lady Vikings were fifth with 52.5 points.
Junior Samuel Ang won the boys’ 500-yard freestyle with a time of 4:46.92, and he was second in the boys’ 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:44.80.
Senior Susan Zhao was third in the girls’ 100-yard freestyle with a time of 57.89. Sophomore Faith King finished third in the girls’ 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:43.43.
Elkins was seventh in both standings, the girls had 26 points and the boys had 22 points. Senior Callie Kram was second the girls’ diving event with 286.2 points.
Junior William Wang was third in the boys’ 100-yard freestyle with a time of 48.45.
Bush placed eighth in the girls standings with 10 points.
The Lady Broncos’ freshman Sofia Nikolakopoulos finished fourth in the 200-yard individual medley (2:17.37) and 100-yard breaststroke (1:08.79).
The top six swimmer from each event advance to the Region V-6A meet at the Cy-Fair ISD Natatorium this weekend with District 17 through 20 including parts of Cy-Fair ISD and Katy ISD.