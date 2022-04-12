Clements, Ridge Point, George Ranch, Travis send golfers to regionals

High School Golf; District 20-6A Golf Championships; River Pointe Golf Course; Richmond, Texas; March 30, 2022
Mother Nature was not kind to the District 20-6A golf championships last month at River Pointe Golf Club in Richmond, shortening the second day of the tournament to nine holes. But two familiar faces were able to grab the district top spots in 27 holes of action. The Ridge Point boys won the team title by one stroke over Clements, which took the girls’ title by 30 strokes over the Panthers.
The individual champions were Kaun Zhou of Clements for the boys with a total of 110, two strokes ahead of Mitchell Maier of George Ranch and Marvin Hileman of Ridge Point. Melanie Maier of George Ranch won the girls’ title with a score of 112.
Ridge point won the boys’ team title with three scores in the Top 10 from Marvin Hileman (112), William Alberty (117) and Hunter Wolfinger (118). The Panthers’ B Team also had Gabriel Garson-Goroway in sixth place overall with a score of 117.
“It is always really hard-fought between us and Clements,” Ridge Point head golf coach Thomas Cruickshank said. “We always go back and forth. Our guys really deserve it. They’ve put in some long hours and a lot of hard work. It really shows up in the end.”
Zhou was joined in the Top 15 by fellow Rangers Alex Gu (119) in eighth place, Rohan Parkikh in ninth (121) and Alex Xin (124). The Clements B team’s Mason Myers was 13th overall at 126.
The two individual qualifiers were George Ranch’s Mitchell Maier (112) and Travis’ Preston Hood (118). Maier finished second overall after winning a playoff hole against Hileman, and Hood was seventh overall with a score of 118.
Maier was joined by fellow Longhorn Jeremy Nguyen in the Top 10 with a score of 123 for 10th place.
Elkins’ seventh-place finish in the team standings was led by Rayyan Anwar, who finished 12th overall with a score of 124.
Dulles’ top golfer was Tristan Garrett, who scored a 126 after 27 holes, for 14th place.
Austin’s top scorer was Andrew Porter, who finished 36th with a score of 145. Bush’s Joseph Rogers finished 55th with a total of 200.
Clements earned the girls’ team title with four finishes in the Top 15. Trinity Lam was second (116), while Katelyn Lam was fourth (120). Dixie Du finished sixth (124) and Anna Wang was 11th overall (134).
“I’m really proud of all of them,” Clements head coach Jason Jezek said. “These kids work so hard.
“We have a good shot to do something at regionals. I’m so proud of these girls, they never give up.”
Ridge Point also had four Lady Panthers in the Top 15 to earn second place in the team standings. Kacey Menyoli was fifth (121) and Kara Holm was seventh (127). Reagan Reed (134) and Aambar Seth (137) finished 12th and 13th.
Melanie Maier earned a spot at regional with her top finish, and Travis’ Brooke Kocher helped the Lady Tigers finish third in the team standings and a regional spot with a score of 119.
Austin’s top finisher was Aashi Kasotia in ninth place at 133, while Dulles’ Lillie Webster was 10th at 133.
Elkins’ top score was 150 from Caroline Vo for 21st overall.
Herald reporter Nick Irene contributed to this story.
