High school golf

Clements, Ridge Point, George Ranch, Travis send golfers to regionals

High School Golf; District 20-6A Golf Championships; River Pointe Golf Course; Richmond, Texas; March 30, 2022

Mother Nature was not kind to the District 20-6A golf championships last month at River Pointe Golf Club in Richmond, shortening the second day of the tournament to nine holes. But two familiar faces were able to grab the district top spots in 27 holes of action. The Ridge Point boys won the team title by one stroke over Clements, which took the girls’ title by 30 strokes over the Panthers.

The individual champions were Kaun Zhou of Clements for the boys with a total of 110, two strokes ahead of Mitchell Maier of George Ranch and Marvin Hileman of Ridge Point. Melanie Maier of George Ranch won the girls’ title with a score of 112.

Ridge point won the boys’ team title with three scores in the Top 10 from Marvin Hileman (112), William Alberty (117) and Hunter Wolfinger (118). The Panthers’ B Team also had Gabriel Garson-Goroway in sixth place overall with a score of 117.

“It is always really hard-fought between us and Clements,” Ridge Point head golf coach Thomas Cruickshank said. “We always go back and forth. Our guys really deserve it. They’ve put in some long hours and a lot of hard work. It really shows up in the end.”

Zhou was joined in the Top 15 by fellow Rangers Alex Gu (119) in eighth place, Rohan Parkikh in ninth (121) and Alex Xin (124). The Clements B team’s Mason Myers was 13th overall at 126.

The two individual qualifiers were George Ranch’s Mitchell Maier (112) and Travis’ Preston Hood (118). Maier finished second overall after winning a playoff hole against Hileman, and Hood was seventh overall with a score of 118.

Maier was joined by fellow Longhorn Jeremy Nguyen in the Top 10 with a score of 123 for 10th place.

Elkins’ seventh-place finish in the team standings was led by Rayyan Anwar, who finished 12th overall with a score of 124.

Dulles’ top golfer was Tristan Garrett, who scored a 126 after 27 holes, for 14th place.

Austin’s top scorer was Andrew Porter, who finished 36th with a score of 145. Bush’s Joseph Rogers finished 55th with a total of 200.

Clements earned the girls’ team title with four finishes in the Top 15. Trinity Lam was second (116), while Katelyn Lam was fourth (120). Dixie Du finished sixth (124) and Anna Wang was 11th overall (134).

“I’m really proud of all of them,” Clements head coach Jason Jezek said. “These kids work so hard.

“We have a good shot to do something at regionals. I’m so proud of these girls, they never give up.”

Ridge Point also had four Lady Panthers in the Top 15 to earn second place in the team standings. Kacey Menyoli was fifth (121) and Kara Holm was seventh (127). Reagan Reed (134) and Aambar Seth (137) finished 12th and 13th.

Melanie Maier earned a spot at regional with her top finish, and Travis’ Brooke Kocher helped the Lady Tigers finish third in the team standings and a regional spot with a score of 119.

Austin’s top finisher was Aashi Kasotia in ninth place at 133, while Dulles’ Lillie Webster was 10th at 133.

Elkins’ top score was 150 from Caroline Vo for 21st overall.

Herald reporter Nick Irene contributed to this story. 

2022 District 20-6A Golf Championships

Boys varsity team results

1. Ridge Point A, 472; 2. Clements A, 473; 3. George Ranch A, 508; 4. Ridge Point B, 520; 5. Clements B, 526; 6. Travis, 541; 7. Elkins, 579; 8. George Ranch B, 583; 9. Dulles, 622.

Boys varsity individual results

1. Kuan Zhou, Clements..........71,39..........110
2t. Mitchell Maier, George Ranch..........74,38—112
2t. Marvin Hileman, Ridge Point..........70,42—112
4t. William Alberty, Ridge Point..........77,40—117
4t. Gabriel Garson-Goroway, Ridge Point..........77,40—117
6t. Hunter Wolfinger, Ridge Point..........77,41—118
6t. Preston Hood, Travis..........78,40—118
8. Alex Gu, Clements..........79,40—119
9. Rohan Parikh, Clements..........79,42—121
10. Jeremy Nguyen, George Ranch..........80,43—123
11t. Alex Xin, Clements..........82,42—124
11t. Rayyan Anwar, Elkins..........89,35—124
13t. Mason Myers, Clements..........87,39—126
13t. Tristan Garrett, Dulles..........85,41—126
13t. Isaac Voisinet, Ridge Point..........84,42—126
16. JP Capocyan, Clements..........86,41—127
17t. Travis Vlasek, Ridge Point..........83,45—128
17t. Wyatt Carter, Travis..........85,43—128
19. Jacob Gonsoulin, Ridge Point..........88,41—129
20. Connor Lincoln, Ridge Point..........89,41—130
21. Bao Tran, Clements..........91,42..........133
22. Hunter Sparks, Clements..........89,45—134
23. Niklas DaSilva Ekberg, George Ranch..........89,46—135
24t. Carter Smith, Elkins..........90,46—136
24t. Sahil Desai, Ridge Point..........89,47—136
26t. Shawn Chen, George Ranch..........92,46—138
26t. Spencer Gibbs, Ridge Point..........89,49—138
28t. Preston Moore, Clements..........102,37—139
28t. Luke Lumley, Ridge Point..........95,44—139
30t. Krithik Krishnan, Clements..........97,44—141
30t. Abhinav Devireddy, Dulles..........97,44—141
32t. Jaelon Ridley, George Ranch..........99,43—142
32t. Shiven Patel, George Ranch..........92,50—142
34t. Peyton Vossos, Ridge Point..........93,51—144
34t. Logan Parten, Ridge Point..........96,48—144
36. Andrew Porter, Austin..........101,44—145
37t. Colton Craig, George Ranch..........97,50—147
37t. Arjun Sipani, Travis..........99,48—147
39. Avery Morgan, Clements..........99,50—149
40. Tyler Dean, George Ranch..........105,48—153
41. Tyler Phillips, Travis..........101,53—154
42t. Trey Kendrick, Austin..........105,51—156
42t. Jacob Brown, George Ranch..........107,49—156
43. Arjun Singh, Elkins..........99,59—158
45t. Neil Patil, Elkins..........102,59—161
45t. Cade Gleeson, George Ranch..........114,47—161
47. Davis Cunningham, Travis..........117,47—164
48. Doug Carney, Travis..........110,55—165
49. Patrick Laury, George Ranch..........117,50—167
50. Brady Oltremari, Dulles..........111,61—172
51t. Austin Pham, Dulles..........117,62—179
51t. Branson Williams, Travis..........124,55—179
53t. Cade Hoffman, Dulles..........127,60—187
53t. Nathan Yang, Dulles..........130,57—187
55. Joseph Rogers, Bush..........131,69—200
56. Alexander Dobias, Elkins..........144,64—208

Girls varsity team results

1. Clements, 489; 2. Ridge Point, 519; 3. Travis, 539; 4. Austin, 630; 5. George Ranch A, 634; 6. Dulles, 676; 7. Elkins, 717; 8. George Ranch B, 782.

Girls varsity individual results

1. Melanie Maier, George Ranch..........75,37—112
2. Trinity Lam, Clements..........77,39—116
3. Brooke Kocher, Travis..........81,38—119
4. Katelyn Lam, Clements..........81,39—120
5. Kacey Menyoli, Ridge Point..........81,40—121
6. Dixie Du, Clements..........83,41—124
7. Kara Holm, Ridge Point..........85,42—127
8. Jasmine Lai, Clements..........85,44—129
9. Aashi Kasotia, Austin..........89,42—131
10. Lillie Webster, Dulles..........89,44—133
11t. Anna Wang, Clements..........89,45—134
11t. Reagan Reed, Ridge Point..........86,48—134
13. Aambar Seth, Ridge Point..........93,44—137
14. Gracie Howard, Travis..........92,46—138
15. Audrey Jones, Travis..........96,43—139
16. Emily Brown, Travis..........97,46—143
17. Shreya Krishnan, Clements..........91,54—145
18t. Akanksha Kasarabada, Austin..........98,51—149
18t. Julia Horak, Ridge Point..........98,51—149
18t. Baylei Sandford, Travis..........100,49—149
21t. Caroline Vo, Elkins..........102,48—150
21t. Katherine Philpott, Travis..........98,52—150
23. Nicole Johnson, George Ranch..........109,50—159
24. Ava Zindel, Austin..........106,60—166
25. Marisol Gutierrez, George Ranch..........115,63—178
26t. Rachel Pacey, Dulles..........115,64—179
26t. Rian McCrumby, Dulles..........122,57—179
28t. Olivia Wurzburger, George Ranch..........118,63—181
28t. Maria Gutierrez, George Ranch..........122,59—181
30. Jessica Hernandez, Elkins..........125,58—183
31t. Cassidy Watts, Austin..........127,57—184
31t. Emma Verrett, Elkins..........120,64—184
33. Sofia Morales, Dulles..........126,59—185
34. Rylee Harenski, George Ranch..........130,57—187
35t. Syan Elmore, Dulles..........130,64—194
35t. Kaitlyn Carle, George Ranch..........133,61—194
37. Macy Scarbrough, Elkins..........128,72—200
38. Chloe Thompson, Elkins..........133,68—201
39t. Kaelyn Li, Elkins..........135,72—207
39t. Avery Tolbirt, Travis..........138,69—207
41t. Mia Pizzitola, George Ranch..........139,73—212
41t. Samantha Spiwak, George Ranch..........140,72—212
43. Barbara Fuentes, Dulles..........143,70—213
44. Elaine Harenski, George Ranch..........147,69—216
45. Kendall DeSerf, George Ranch..........147,76—223

Follow Fort Bend Herald sports editor Ryan Dunsmore on Twitter at @duns_more for game updates. Follow the Herald sports department on Twitter at @fbheraldsports, Facebook and Instagram at Fort Bend Herald Sports. 

