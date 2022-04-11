Clements, Dulles finish strong at 20-6A spring tournament

The District 20-6A spring tennis tournament was too big for one campus to hold. The district champions for the biggest classification in Fort Bend were spread over George Ranch and Clements high schools. The Rangers earned a share of both the boys’ and girls’ titles. The Clements boys (14 points) earned the top spot ahead of Dulles (nine points), while the Lady Rangers and Lady Viking shared the girls’ title with 15 points each.
In mixed doubles, Anish Ravindran and Kathleen Cooney won the gold medal, while Nathan Bucasas and Kacey Guo of Clements were second. George Ranch’s Michael Pearson and Madeline Sams earned the bronze. Travis’ Justin Li and Savannah Hatfield were fourth.
Dulles’ Ravindran/Cooney won the finals over Clements’ Bucasas/Guo, 0-6, 6-3, 6-4. George Ranch’s Pearson/Sams won the third-place match over Travis’ Li/Hatfield, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.
In boys’ doubles, Clements’ Gabriel Shu and Nishil Gandhi earned the No. 1 finish. Teammates Shaurya Saini and Pratik Sahajwani were second. Austin’s Gautam Musale and Said Bennaji were third, while George Ranch’s Cristian Johnson and Darren Cheng finished fourth.
Clements’ Gandhi/Shu beat Saini/Sahajwani, 6-3, 6-1, in the finals. Austin’s Musale/Bennaji won the third-place match over Georg Ranch’s Cheng/Johnson, 6-2, 6-1.
In girls’ doubles, Clements’ Elizabeth Shu and Sanjana Karnam were gold-medal winners. Teammates Sammi Guse and Vivian Le earned silver. Dulles’ Jolin Ha and Taylor Dizon earned third place, while Ridge Point’s Lindy Niedzwecki and Sophie Tahtough were fourth.
Clements’ Shu/Karnan defeated teammates Guse/Le in the finals, 6-3, 6-4. Dulles’ Ha/Dizon won the third-place match over Ridge Point’s Niedzwecki/Tahtough, 6-2, 7-5.
In boys’ singles, Dulles’ Tejas Kalpathi earned first place, Austin’s Rajan Parikhn was second, Clements’ Vivek Saravanan was third and Goerge Ranch’s Santiago Allub was fourth.
The Vikings’ Kalpathi defeated Clements’ Saravanan, 6-1, 6-1 in the finals. Austin’s Parikh defeated George Ranch’s Allub in the third-place match, 6-2, 7-6 (4).
In girls’ singles, Dulles’ Samara Onwuteaka was first and teammate Sheena Buwemi was second. Clements’ Aarohi Thakar finished third and teammate Chelsea Asiegbu was fourth.
Dulles’ Onwuteaka beat teammate Buwemi, 6-1, 6-1 in the finals. Clements’ Thakar won the third-place match, 6-4, 6-2, against teammate Asiegbu.
The Region III-6A championship will take place this week at Deer Park High School - South Campus.
