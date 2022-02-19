Clements break records on Day 1 of state swim; Fulshear, Foster girls in championship finals

Most Fort Bend area swim teams earn spots at the UIL State Swimming Championships after the preliminaries for both 5A and 6A.
But one team stood above the rest: the Clements Rangers.
The Rangers broke to state records in the boys' 100-yard breaststroke and the boys' 200-yard freestyle relay.
Junior Logan Brown was first in all three of his events: the boys' 200-yard individual medley, 200-yard freestyle relay and 100-yard breaststroke.
Kayla Fu was also second in the girls' 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard freestyle.
Here is a closer look at each school:
Class 5A
Fulshear
Fulshear freshman Avery Dillon qualified for the championship final with a third-place time (1:52.55) in the girls' 200-yard freestyle.
The three top swimmers, Dillon, Jordan's Kaeli White and Montgomery's Kaitlyn Weightman, are separated by 24th of a second.
Dillon remained the top qualifier for the girls' 500-yard freestyle with a time of 4:59.72.
Sophomore Kailey Kennedy will be in the A final in the girls' 50-yard freestyle with a time of 23.85. The top six times are inside 24 seconds, and Kennedy was fourth in the prelims. Kennedy was 12th in the girls' 100-yard freestyle with a time of 53.84 for a spot in the consolation finals.
Freshman Haley Finely will be in the B final after finishing 10th in the preliminaries with a time of 24.43.
The Charger girls' 200-yard freestyle relay team, Dillon, junior Ellie Paisley, Kynley Dillon and Kennedy will swim for the state title after a prelim time of 1:40.02 for seventh overall.
The Fulshear girls' 400-yard freestyle relay team, Kennedy, Paisley, Emma Nowotny and Dillon, was 14th to earn a spot in the consolation swim with a time of 3:40.46.
For diving, Fulshear sophomore Addisyn Stevenson has the third-highest point total after the prelims with 290.95 points.
Foster
Foster junior Lola Trujillo will have a chance at state medal in the girls' 100-yard butterfly with a time of 57.06 for fourth in prelims. Paisley was 20th in the butterfly with a time of 1:00.42.
Trujillo also finished fourth in the girls' 100-yard backstroke with a time of 57.11.
The Lady Falcons' junior Karleigh Niles is currently ranked 12th with a score of 222.90 in the girls' one-meter diving event.
Kempner
In the boys' 200-yard medley relay, Kempner's Justin Chacon, Luke Milholland-Geach, Jack Boysen and Arthur Newton finished 19th with a time of 1:41.81.
Milholland-Geach will swim in the boys' 50-yard freestyle consolation with a 15th-place finish in the prelims with a time of 21.72.
The boys' 200-yard freestyle relay team, Boysen, Newton, Chacon and Miholland-Geach, was 19th in the prelims at 1:29.40.
Class 6A
Clements
Junior Logan Brown is the No.1 qualifier for the 6A boys' 200-yard individual medley with a time of 1:45.27 and the top time in the boys' 100-yard breaststroke (53.39). Brown's breast swim was a new state record, breaking a mark of 54.18.
Brown, Kevin Zhou, Alex Fu and Hayden Bellotti set a new state time in the boys' 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:21.92. The previous top time was 1:22.09.
Sophomore Kayla Fu is the No. 2 qualifier for the state finals in the girls' 50-yard freestyle with a time of 23.21. Kayla also finished second in the girls' 100-yard freestyle prelims with a time of 50.35.
In the boys' 50-yard free, junior Hayden Bellotti had the No. 2 time in the prelims with a mark of 20.20.
Bellotti will also swim for the 100-yard freestyle finals with a mark of 44.29, the third-fastest time.
Senior Alex Fu enters the championship final with the second-fastest time in the boys' 100-yard butterfly with a time of 48.67. Alex Fu also made the championship final with a seventh-place finish with a time of 55.99.
George Ranch
The Longhorn girls 200-yard medley relay team, Kadyn Boettcher, Lillie Sczech, Annika Schoditsch and Emily Ford, earned a spot in the consolation finals with a time of 1:49.46.
Schoditsch was 19th in the girls' 50-yard freestyle with a time of 24.34.
The girls' 200-yard medley relay, Sczech, Boettcher, Ford and Schoditsch, will compete in the consolation finals with a time of 1:39.03 for 15th-place.
The boys' Kase Boettcher, Carson Smith, Peter Thompson and Brendan Burkett finished 10th for a spot in the consolation finals in the boys' 200-yard freestyle relay.
Austin
Senior Bulldog Lawrence Gomez will be in the consolation finals for the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 56.40.
