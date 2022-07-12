 Skip to main content
Little League Baseball

City of Richmond, Lamar Little league to hold prep rally for 10U team

Prep rally

Lamar National Little League 11u All-Star Hudson McCarty races to home plate after his name was called during the pep rally in 2019 at George Park.

The City of Richmond and Lamar Little League will hold a pep rally Wednesday for the Lamar Blue 10U All-Stars. 

The all-star will compete in the Texas East State tournament beginning Saturday in Tyler. 

In celebration of the team, the City of Richmond and Lamar are going to hold a parade and pep rally at George Park (on field 4) this coming Wednesday, July 13th at 7 p.m., to send the boys off to State. 

The schedule of activities is below: 

  • 7:05 - 7:15 pm - Parade on Collins Road
  • 7:15 pm - National Anthem on Field 4
  • 7:17 pm - Recognize all Lamar kids in attendance
  • 7:20 pm - The players from the team will be announced
  • 7:25 pm - Speech by 10U team’s manager
  • 7:27 pm - Speech and City Proclamation from Richmond Mayor Becky Haas
  • 7:30 pm - Previous Lamar state teams players will speak to the team
  • 7:35 pm - Special video from current Colorado Rockies player and former Lamar All Star World Series player, Randal Grichuk; special video from former Elkins High School player and current Yankees player, Matt Carpenter
  • 7:40 pm - Invocation
  • 7:45 pm - Coaches home run derby on Field 4
2022 Lamar Little League Parade Route

