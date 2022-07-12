City of Richmond, Lamar Little league to hold prep rally for 10U team

The City of Richmond and Lamar Little League will hold a pep rally Wednesday for the Lamar Blue 10U All-Stars.
The all-star will compete in the Texas East State tournament beginning Saturday in Tyler.
In celebration of the team, the City of Richmond and Lamar are going to hold a parade and pep rally at George Park (on field 4) this coming Wednesday, July 13th at 7 p.m., to send the boys off to State.
The schedule of activities is below:
- 7:05 - 7:15 pm - Parade on Collins Road
- 7:15 pm - National Anthem on Field 4
- 7:17 pm - Recognize all Lamar kids in attendance
- 7:20 pm - The players from the team will be announced
- 7:25 pm - Speech by 10U team’s manager
- 7:27 pm - Speech and City Proclamation from Richmond Mayor Becky Haas
- 7:30 pm - Previous Lamar state teams players will speak to the team
- 7:35 pm - Special video from current Colorado Rockies player and former Lamar All Star World Series player, Randal Grichuk; special video from former Elkins High School player and current Yankees player, Matt Carpenter
- 7:40 pm - Invocation
- 7:45 pm - Coaches home run derby on Field 4
