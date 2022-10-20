Chicago plays Detroit following Lafferty's 2-goal performance

Detroit Red Wings (2-0-1, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (1-2-0, sixth in the Central Division)
Chicago; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks host the Detroit Red Wings after Sam Lafferty's two-goal game against the San Jose Sharks in the Blackhawks' 5-2 win.
Chicago had a 28-42-12 record overall and a 14-21-6 record in home games last season. The Blackhawks scored 213 goals while giving up 289 last season for a -76 goal differential.
Detroit went 32-40-10 overall and 14-24-3 in road games a season ago. The Red Wings committed 3.6 penalties per game and served 8.9 penalty minutes per game last season.
INJURIES: Blackhawks: Jason Dickinson: out (not injury related), Boris Katchouk: out (ankle).
Red Wings: Jake Walman: out (shoulder), Tyler Bertuzzi: out (upper-body), Robby Fabbri: out (knee), Seth Barton: out (undisclosed), Mark Pysyk: out (achilles).
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.