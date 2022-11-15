Charlotte plays Indiana on home slide

Indiana Pacers (6-6, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (4-11, 14th in the Eastern Conference)
Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte plays Indiana looking to end its four-game home slide.
The Hornets have gone 2-7 against Eastern Conference teams. Charlotte is 2-6 in games decided by 10 points or more.
The Pacers are 5-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. Indiana has a 2-2 record in games decided by at least 10 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Kelly Oubre Jr. is averaging 18.3 points and 1.5 steals for the Hornets. P.J. Washington is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games for Charlotte.
Tyrese Haliburton is scoring 20.5 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 10.3 assists for the Pacers. Bennedict Mathurin is averaging 19.9 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 45.6% over the last 10 games for Indiana.
