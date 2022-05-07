Chargers overpower Austin in bi-district series

High School Baseball; Fulshear Chargers v Hou Austin Mustangs; Fulshear High School; Fulshear, TX; May 6, 2022; Taormina Photography
FULSHEAR — The Fulshear Chargers made short work of their Bi-District round opponents HISD Austin, in a dominant 2-0 sweep Friday night.
The Chargers won game one 10-0 and game two 11-4.
The Fulshear bats and eyes were factors early in both games as the Chargers earned multiple bases-loaded opportunities before the first out.
Lane Arroyos became the first Charger to bring a teammate across home plate with an RBI single.
Gavin Waits and Rafael Cortez followed with RBIs of their own before a lightning delay halted the game.
The stoppage did not slow down Fulshear's momentum as Ty Powell brought two home to close out a six-run first inning.
Luke Guzzetta and Noah Shipp earned RBIs in the 10-0 win in five innings.
Powell, Arroyos and Cortez led the Chargers with two RBIs each.
Pitchers Austin Vargas, Matt Macklin and Caven Fuentes combined for five shutout innings with 10 strikeouts and allowed just two hits.
Game two was similar to Friday's series opener. Fulshear's Tyler Schumann blasted a two-run homer to left field in the Chargers' 11-4 win.
The Chargers jumped up to an early 9-0 advantage before Austin earned its only runs in the series in the sixth inning.
Arroyos had another strong outing scoring three RBIs off a perfect three-for-three at the plate.
Grant Davis added three more runs while Guzzetta added another.
Fulshear pitchers struck 15 in the second contest.
Head Coach Robb Jensen was pleased with his squad but felt there is still room to improve as the competition gets more robust.
"I was happy with how we started the games," Jensen said. "I was not happy with some of the baserunning. We had a guy picked off, and another guy almost picked off. We've gotten focus more on that, but we hope to get these done in five, and we did that."
The Chargers advanced to 19-9-1 for their 2022 campaign and will play the Crosby and Ball series winner in the area round.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.