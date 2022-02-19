Chargers earn 5th at 5A state championship, freshman Dillon earns 3 medals

AUSTIN — Fulshear head swim coach Matt Tomas has built up a program that competes for district and regional titles, but the Chargers lacked one honor after six years of success: a state team award.
The Chargers had only six swimmers and one diver in the state field. Still, Fulshear will hang its first Texas Texas Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association team banner in the Charger practice pool Saturday night.
The Chargers finished fifth in the UIL 5A girls' state championship with 116 points at the Lee and Joe Jamie's Texas Swimming Center in Austin.
"It's huge for the girls," Tomas said. "They really stepped up today.
"It's great to get that medal in the 200-yard free relay, and we battled some adversity with injuries.
"But the girls pulled together to finish Top five in state. That's huge."
The effort is more significant because Fulshear did all of this without a single senior at state.
"Everyone is coming back next year, and we have our eyes set on state again," Tomas said.
Fulshear freshman Avery Dillon started the party for the Chargers with the girls' 200-yard freestyle. Dillon earned a silver medal in her first state finals with a time of one minute and 51.25 seconds.
She was second only to Katy Jordan's sophomore Kaeli White at 1:51.13.
Dillon topped her effort in her second swim with a gold in the 500-yard freestyle. She dropped nearly two seconds off her prelim time to finish at 4:58.07.
"It was awesome," Dillon said. "The girl next to me pushed me. She helped a lot; I really appreciate her."
The swimmer next to her was Logan Morris of Friendswood, who finished second with a time of 4:58.56.
Dillon becomes the first Fulshear girls swimmer to earn a gold medal at state.
"I feel like I'm setting the path for the girls coming after me," Dillon said.
Sophomore Charger Kailey Kennedy earned a state ribbon with a time of 23.73 in the girls' 50-yard freestyle.
The medals continued for the Chargers in the girls' 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:38.13. Fulshear's Avery Dillon, Ellie Paisley, Emma Nowotny and Kailey Kennedy earned the bronze after dropping nearly two seconds off their prelim time of 1:38.13.
"It was awesome, especially going from seventh to third," Dillon said. "It feels like an extra victory for school and our team."
The Chargers' relay jumped up from seventh place after prelim and earned the program's second-straight state bronze in the event.
"It's huge to medal again," Tomas said. "The event gets faster each year, and we're able to keep up."
Fulshear's swim team closed out its day with a time of 3:36.88 in the 400-yard freestyle relay. Kennedy, Paisley, Nowotny and Dillon dropped four seconds off their preliminary time to finish in 10th place in the B final.
Charger's sophomore Addisyn Stevenson earned fourth place in the girls' 1-meter diving event with a score of 407.90.
The Lady Falcons' lone swimmer, junior Lola Trujillo, finished in fourth place in the girls' 100-yard butterfly with a time of 57.14. She also earned a fifth-place finish in the girls' 100-yard backstroke with a time of 57.24.
Foster junior Karleigh Niles finished the diving prelims in 12th place, and she moved up to 10th place overall with a score of 330.85.
For Kempner, freshman Haley Finely was 12th in the girls' 50-yard free with a time of 24.41. In the boys' 50, senior Luke Milholland-Geach finished 16th with a time of 21.82.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.