CHAMPIONS!!!GraweHelmke

TYLER—The Lamar 10Us concluded a perfect season with Tuesday’s 1-0 win over West University, culminating in a Texas East state championship.
The final game was deadlocked through the majority of the game before Lamar found its opening.
Benjamin Curtis led off the fifth inning with a double before Luke Helmke bunted to put runners on the corners.
Swings and misses by Shane Grawe and Brayden Carlisle put Easton Pollard at the plate with two outs.
The youngster busted a single to the second baseman and beat the throw first, allowing Curtis to reach home for the lone run.
Head Coach Justin Pollard spoke proudly about his young team’s resilience in the tight ballgame as he washed out the Gatorade ice bath from his players.
“That’s what our whole team is based on, and that’s pitching and defense,” Pollard said. “I told multiple people this morning, knowing that the pitcher we were going against was as good as anyone we got, and I said it would be a 1-0 game either way. We are lucky it was in our favor.”
Grawe pitched a masterful shutout game, going five shutout innings, and the 10-year-old spoke confidently following the victory.
Grawe threw 75 pitches, allowing just two hits and one walk while striking out three.
With his back full of ice from the celebration, Grawe was still in awe over clinching the championship without losing a single game.
“It feels good and makes me feel like the real champion,” Grawe said. “I didn’t do all the work, but look at the scoreboard. It’s the best feeling to pitch in a championship game and win one of the biggest accomplishments ever. It’s very good.”
Helmke felt like he was in a fantasy when the third and final out was a groundout to first base.
“It feels like a dream, really,” Helmke said. “It’s totally great. I’m so glad we made it this far, and it was so fun with my teammates going through this. We spent three years on this project, and it was successful.”
Grawe complemented his teammates for the overall performance and looked forward to a long night of partying like the stars.
“Our hitting and pitching have been unstoppable, and we have played amazing,” Grawe said. “I’m very proud of the team, and I’m very grateful for this moment. I’m celebrating by staying up until like 5 in the morning and partying hard.”
