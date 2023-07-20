 Skip to main content
CHAMPIONS!!!GraweHelmke

TYLER—The Lamar 10Us concluded a perfect season with Tuesday’s 1-0 win over West University, culminating in a Texas East state championship.

The final game was deadlocked through the majority of the game before Lamar found its opening.

Benjamin Curtis led off the fifth inning with a double before Luke Helmke bunted to put runners on the corners.

Swings and misses by Shane Grawe and Brayden Carlisle put Easton Pollard at the plate with two outs.

The youngster busted a single to the second baseman and beat the throw first, allowing Curtis to reach home for the lone run.

Head Coach Justin Pollard spoke proudly about his young team’s resilience in the tight ballgame as he washed out the Gatorade ice bath from his players.

“That’s what our whole team is based on, and that’s pitching and defense,” Pollard said. “I told multiple people this morning, knowing that the pitcher we were going against was as good as anyone we got, and I said it would be a 1-0 game either way. We are lucky it was in our favor.”

