Cavallo, Codutti ready to win it for the West

George Ranch’s Nick Cavallo and Fulshear’s Nick Codutti see each other weekly at campus coordinator meetings, but the pair will spend the next few days together with one goal in mind: Win one for the West.
The coaching duo is leading the West team in the 2022 Bayou Bowl, which will be played Saturday at Guy K. Traylor Memorial Stadium in Rosenberg. Kick off at 7 p.m.
The Bayou Bowl will be in LCISD’s backyard, and the coaches look forward to showing off Fort Bend.
“It’s a great honor. It’s a great deal to showcase LCISD,” Cavallo said. “We get to show off the great things going on in this area in Richmond, Rosenberg and Fulshear. We get to bring the athletes into the community, and we get to have some fun local events lined up to showcase Fort Bend.”
Cavallo will coach the West defense, while Codutti will handle the offense.
Coach Codutti is excited to coach with his Longhorn counterpart.
“It’s going to be awesome,” Codutti said. “Nick and I get along really well. He’s a good coach and even better man, so it’s fun.”
Cavallo hasn’t been around Codutti long, but the Chargers coach has made an impact on him.
“We’ve built a friendship over this past year, and now we get to coach together in this Bayou Bowl is existing,” Cavallo said.
HS Football; George Ranch Longhorns vs Katy Taylor Mustangs; Traylor Stadium; Rosenberg, Texas; September 4, 2021
Cavallo will be joined by Greg Jones, Corey Sterling, Ray Garza and A.J. Justice to coach the West defense.
The Longhorn staff will get a chance to coach seniors Joseph Wilson (wide receiver) and Matthew Lambert (defensive lineman) one last time.
“It’s one last time to come in front of their hometown and play at Traylor one last time,” Cavallo said. “It’s exciting.”
HS Football; Fulshear Chargers vs Montgomery Bears; Traylor Stadium; Rosenberg, Texas; September 30, 2021
Codutti will be joined by Derek Jones, Bryan Keefner, Dillen Ashton, David Meggett and Chris Morton to coach the offense for the West team.
The Chargers staff will get a chance to coach seniors Joe Smith (offensive line) and linebacker Luke Guzzetta one last time.
Codutti is grateful for the opportunity for his selection as a head coach after one season at Fulshear.
“It’s pretty honorable to be selected to do this,” Codutti said. “I think that our kids are excited about it. We’ve put together a good squad. I’m excited to see what these kids can do.
“I know it’s special for these Fulshear kids to be a part of it.”
The West playbook won’t be deep, with the teams only having seven practices over three days before Saturday’s game.
Codutti’s signature, the wide zone, will show up, but the team will be focused on letting loose.
“It’s honestly mostly about getting these kids on the field and keeping them healthy,” Codutti said. “We want to have some fun. Let the kids do some stuff they always do.”
The Bayou Bowl West roster also includes Travis’ Anthony Njoku and Dominic Njoku, Lamar Consolidated’s Rayshawn Glover, Terry’s Michael Odom and Anthony Axel, Foster’s Courage Ugo and Austin Yeager, Ridge Point’s Ryan Phillips, Z’Ericq Earls and Ronald Morrison, Dulles’ Dominic Williams and Jaden Flowers, Marshall’s Laurence Tillman and Demetrius Charles and Clements’ Matthew McGinnis and Nathan Morris.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.