Caserio provides Anderson update

Houston Texans General Manager Nick Caserio addressed the media on former George Ranch standout running back Darius Anderson and status of his investigation.
The Richmond native was arrested for burglary with intent to commit assault in Harris County, Texas by his ex-girlfriend on July 15.
He was released on $20,000 bond with his arraignment scheduled for Sept. 20.
“I would say it’s an ongoing investigation,” Caserio told the media on Friday. “I would say there’s a lot of misinformation that’s been out there from the beginning, so really don’t want to get into a lot of speculation. Darius has cooperated every step of the way, so at some point there will be a resolution. So other than that, I don’t really have an additional comment.”
According to court records, Anderson’s ex-girlfriend claimed the Texan player forced his way into her home on July 15 and refused to leave. She also claimed Anderson stole her shoes and attempted to assault her as she locked herself in the bathroom and called the police.
Kelly Benavides, Anderson’s attorney, proclaimed her client’s innocence.
“My client is innocent of the charges,” Benavides said. “He denies the allegations in the news at this point, and he looks forward to his day in court to be able to clear his name.”
