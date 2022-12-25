 Skip to main content
Canales leads Foster at Don Hess Classic

The Foster wrestling team competed at the 26th annual Don Hess Classic at Bryan High School in Bryan.

GIRLS

Reigning state champ at 126 pounds, Madison Canales dominated her competition en route to another first-place finish.

Jeannie Hawkins had a second-place finish at the 107-pound division, losing only to Waller’s Emely Jimenez.

Shaylynne Nelson and Lydia Patterson placed third in their respective weight classes.

Nelson won in the 114-pound class and Lydia Patterson won at 165-pounds.

Jacey Kuntz made it to the consolation semifinals at 145 pounds.

