Canales leads Foster at Don Hess Classic

The Foster wrestling team competed at the 26th annual Don Hess Classic at Bryan High School in Bryan.
Reigning state champ at 126 pounds, Madison Canales dominated her competition en route to another first-place finish.
Jeannie Hawkins had a second-place finish at the 107-pound division, losing only to Waller’s Emely Jimenez.
Shaylynne Nelson and Lydia Patterson placed third in their respective weight classes.
Nelson won in the 114-pound class and Lydia Patterson won at 165-pounds.
Jacey Kuntz made it to the consolation semifinals at 145 pounds.
Maame Antwi fell short in the consolation semifinals in the 185-pound division.
At 100 pounds, Kaelani Palmer made it to the third round of the consolation bracket.
Other girls to qualify for the third round included Jorie Kuntz at 152 pounds and Adelle Patterson at 132 pounds.
Antonia Arriola made it through to the consolation second round at 107 pounds.
Kera Akanga also made the second round in the consolation bracket at 100 pounds.
Cannon Kampwerth placed fourth in the 175-pound division and scored a Foster-high 13.5 team points.
Gregory Biondollio was the second-highest scorer for the Falcons as he made it to the consolation semifinals in the 165-pound division.
Matthew Maravilla scored seven points on his way to the fifth round of the consolation bracket of the 144-pound division.
Gavin Dye made it to the consolation bracket in round three in the 132-pound division.
Ryan Pulley made it to the consolation semifinals after winning in the first round and the quarterfinal of the 138-pound division.
Chase Subora made it to round three in the consolation bracket in the 113-pound division.
Oscar Simmons won his first-round match but fell in the quarterfinals in the 190-pound division.
Tyler Geades went to the consolation bracket’s third round in the 157-pound division.
Colton Carter advanced to the second round of the consolation bracket in 120 pounds.
Miguel Carcamo also made the second round of the consolation bracket at 150 pounds.
Jack Dawson made the consolation bracket’s second round at the 215-pound division.
The wrestling team will return on Jan. 6 at the Cy-Fair Invitational at the Berry Center in Cypress.
