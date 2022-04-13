Buzard blasts 2 HRs in Travis' 8-5 win over George Ranch

Lathen Buzard hit two home runs and Parker Witte and Micah Dean combined for the win as the Travis Tigers beat the George Ranch Longhorns, 8-5 Tuesday night at The Ranch.
Buzard hit his first two-run homer in the top of the fourth inning to give his club a 4-2 lead, then capped off his night at the plate with another two-run home run in the sixth inning to push his team ahead to stay. Buzard finished with four RBIs.
Witte worked the first five innings for the Tigers, giving up five runs on seven hits while striking out four. Witte left the game in a 5-5 tie and turned the ball over to Dean. Dean picked up the win when the Tigers scored three runs in the top of the sixth—two of those coming on Buzard’s second homer—while shutting down the Longhorns in the last two frames, striking out four Longhorns in the final seven George Ranch at-bats.
The teams were tied for second place (6-2) in District 20-6A before play began Tuesday. At the end of the night, teams are aligned in the top four spots as follows: Ridge Point (8-1), Travis (7-2) and George Ranch and the Elkins Knights tied for third place (6-3), with five games to play.
With Travis leading 4-0 the Longhorns posted four runs in the bottom of the third inning to tie the score. Jud Mixon led off the half-inning with a single, Drew Psyk lined out to right field before an RBI double by Brandon Mays. Hayden Holleck then struck out and Grant Reynolds singled. Tigers’ head coach, Rich Grimm opted for an intentional walk to Reese Beheler, loading the bases. Cole Murphy barreled a three-run triple to left-center field, tying the score at four.
Travis scored in the top of the fifth inning before the Longhorns tied the score again in the bottom of that frame when Beheler reached on an infield error and Trey Aikens doubled in the run. Jackson Reifel took the mound loss for GRHS.
The Longhorns travel to Austin High School and the Tigers host the Bush Broncos Thursday. Both games begin at 7 pm.
Tom Terrando is the broadcast journalism and yearbook instructor for George Ranch High School. He is also the lead broadcaster for GRHS I-Radio.
