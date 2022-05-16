Bush girls 4x100 and Travis' Olukosi earn gold at 6A meet

AUSTIN — The largest (6A) and smallest (1A) classifications took center stage at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin Saturday for the third and final day of the 2022 UIL State Track and Field Championships.
There was nothing small about the performance of Fort Bend area programs. Fort Bend came home with four medals including a new state record.
Travis senior Damilare Olukosi finished first in the 6A boys’ triple jump. Damilare set a new 6A boys state record with a jump of 51-8.75.
“Last year after not making it out of regionals, I made it my goal to make it to state,” Olukosi said. “And win state.
“I put in the work, and it feels really good to break a state record.”
Olukosi was the first jumper to cross 50 feet with a mark of 50-10.5 on his opening jump before scratching twice. He was the first over 51 feet too with his fourth effort at 51-7.25.
The effort was good enough to break the 6A state record set by Houston Nimitz’ Stephen Brown in 2001 at 51-6.25.
Olukosi extended his 6A lead with a jump of 51-8.75 in his sixth and final effort.
“Had to put on for my school,” Olukosi said. “I know they are proud of me.”
The senior Tiger kept it simple for reaching his goal of gold.
“I just focused on my run,” Olukosi said. “That is what brought me through.”
The UIL state record remains Jaimoy Bryant of Jasper’s effort, 51-11.75, in 2002.
Olukosi was pushed by a fellow member of 20-6A: Ridge Point sophomore Karson Gordon, who finished fourth in the triple jump with a mark of 49-3.75.
The Bush girls’ 4x100-meter relay team entered the state meet as the top qualifiers in the event and left with the gold medal. Daylen Russell, Rachel Joseph, Christina Pleasant and Amariya Hardeman post a time of 45.33 seconds. The Lady Broncos edged out Plano East (45.38) and Klein Forest (45.98) for the top spot.
Joseph was able to earn the bronze in the girls’ 400-meter run with a time of 53.42.
Russell, Pleasant, Hardeman and Demeri Duplechain finished fifth in the girls’ 4x200-meter run with a time of 1:37.39.
The Lady Knights finished just off the medal stand in three events.
Bush finished fourth in the girls’ team standings with 30 points, while Elkins was tied for 11th with 16 points.
George Ranch had one competitor on Saturday and he went home with a medal.
Senior Shane Gardner finished his high school career with a bronze medal in the boys’ 110-meter hurdles. The top three times of the event were separated by .03 of a second. Rockwall senior Samuel Alves (13.70), Humble Summer Creek junior Donovan Bradley (13.71) and Gardner (13.73) took the top spots.
Gardner made a late dive for the finish after a clean run through the hurdles, taking a tumble before quickly getting back up to see the scoreboard update the times. He knew the race was going to be close with Alves and Bradley.
“I was so excited and anxious,” Gardner said. “I knew it was going to be a close race. I heard the lady come over the announcements and say ‘it was too close to call.’
“I came across that line and I could see them in my peripherals.
“This meant everything because it was my last race in high school after coming back from an injury this season.”
Elkins senior Mfoniso Andrew was fourth in the girls’ 400-meter dash with a time of 53.46.
The Lady Knights’ girls 4x400-meter relay team finished fourth. Faith Holman, Taylor Jackson, Emillia Gill and Mfoniso Andrew posted a time of 3:47.56.
Sophomore Sydney Freeman finished fourth in the 6A girls discus throw with a mark of 147 feet, five inches. Sydney had her longest throw on her final attempt, previously throwing 145-3 in her opening effort.
