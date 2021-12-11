Bush, Elkins to play for FBISD gold final

Friday’s action is complete in the annual Fort Bend ISD Boys Basketball and Bus and Elkins have punched their ticket to the gold division finals. Bush defeated Manvel 50-31 and Ridge Point 68-56, the Broncos have defeated Ridge Point twice in a little over a week after playing the Panthers in the LCISD tournament silver bracket finale. Ridge Point beat Clements 53-46 to open its day on Friday.
Elkins took down Booker T. Washington 77-48 and Hightower 78-56. The Hurricanes started with a win over Travis, 77-68.
Hightower and Ridge point will play for the third-place game today at Hopson Field House at 4:30 p.m., while Bush and Elkins will play for the gold championship at 6 p.m.
The gold consolation bracket final will feature Washington and Clements. The Rangers beat Manvel 57-52, while Washington beat Travis 74-63.
In the silver bracket, the opening rounds saw Marshall, La Marque, Nimitz and Klein Cain earning wins. The Buffalos beat Stafford 63-46, La Marque beat Northside 60-46, Nimitz beat Austin 53-39 and Cain beat Dulles 59-52.
Stafford and Austin rebounded with wins to reach the consolation bracket final hosted by Bush at noon Saturday. The Spartans beat Northside 30 and Austin won a District 20-6A preview against Dulles 69-63.
Marshall and Cain will play in the silver bracket final Saturday at 3 p.m. over at Hopson Fieldhouse. The Buffalos beat La Marque 83-59 in the semifinals and Cain beat Nimitz 45-42.
The bronze bracket had a short schedule and will complete pool play early on Saturday.
Killeen beat Houston Memorial 48-47, New Caney beat Terry 61-36, Kempner beat Houston Lamar 61-51 and Willowridge 49-47.
Saturday, December 11
Gold bracket division
Hopson Fieldhouse
Noon - Gold Consolation - Clements vs. Booker T. Washington
4:30 p.m - Third-place game - Hightower-Ridge Point
6 p.m. - Gold championship - Bush vs. Elkins
Silver bracket division
Bush High School
Noon - Silver consolation finals - Austin vs. Stafford
Hopson Fieldhouse
3 p.m. - Silver finals - Marshall vs. Klein Cain
Bronze division bracket
Hopson Fieldhouse
10:30 a.m. - Terry vs. Houston Memorial
9 a.m. - New Caney vs. Killeen
1:30 p.m. - Bronze division bracket championship
Bush High School
10:30 a.m. - Columbia vs. Houston Lamar
9 a.m. - Kempner vs. Willowridge
1:30 p.m. - Bronze consolation finals
