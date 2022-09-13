A turnover-filled night for the Needville Blue Jays sabotaged the homecoming festivities as Huffman Hargrave handed the Jays their first loss, 24-14, Friday night.
The Falcons won the turnover battle and made the most of extra possessions.
The Hargrave defense forced three interceptions and a fumble en route to its 24-0 start.
The Needville defense stood firm with three fumble recoveries but could not kickstart its offense until it was too late.
Falcon quarterback Justin Evans scored first with a three-yard touchdown run.
Evans closed the game by completing 16 of 30 passes for 191 yards.
Evans also added 81 yards rushing.
Turnovers plagued the Blue Jays as Hargrave added two scores before halftime.
Tyler Wilkins threw a 29-yard touchdown pass to Jake Moorhaj with one minute remaining in the first half.
Jonathan Klepetko followed with a 44-yard field goal to go up 17-0 at the half.
The Hargrave defense continued its dominance into the second half with Kurtis Felder’s 62-yard pick six to go up 24-0.
The Falcons wideout also snatched seven passes for 127 yards.
Needville finally got on the board with a 2-yard touchdown run from Diego Ochoa with 37 seconds left in the third quarter.
While had a tough night throwing the ball, while Ochoa finished with 57 yards rushing.
Running back Da’Shawn Burton added a marker late with an 11-yard touchdown burst with 3:45 left to conclude the scoring.
The talented sophomore finished with 154 yards on the ground.
Needville is now 2-1 and will visit Sweeny for its final nondistrict game.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday.
The Fulshear Chargers closed out nondistrict play with a shootout win on Friday night at Magnolia to continue its undefeated start.
The rushing attack was unstoppable for the high-powered Chargers as Fulshear carried 46 times for 413 yards.
Junior Davion Godley finished with 233 yards on the ground and two trips in the endzone.
Calvion Hunter proved a nice change of pace and earned 104 yards on his 11 carries.
Quarterback Parker Williams was stellar, completing 66.7% of his pass attempts with three touchdowns.
Williams’s dual-threat abilities were displayed at Magnolia with nine rushes for 61 yards and another score.
Godley finished with four catches with 93 yards and two touchdowns, while Jax Medica brought in four for 93 yards and a touchdown.
The Fulshear Chargers finished nondistrict averaging 68 points per game and outscoring opponents, 204-109.
The Chargers are off this week and will next play at Traylor Stadium against Terry on Sept. 23.
