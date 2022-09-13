 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Burton

  • 0

A turnover-filled night for the Needville Blue Jays sabotaged the homecoming festivities as Huffman Hargrave handed the Jays their first loss, 24-14, Friday night.

The Falcons won the turnover battle and made the most of extra possessions.

The Hargrave defense forced three interceptions and a fumble en route to its 24-0 start.

The Needville defense stood firm with three fumble recoveries but could not kickstart its offense until it was too late.

Falcon quarterback Justin Evans scored first with a three-yard touchdown run.

Evans closed the game by completing 16 of 30 passes for 191 yards.

Evans also added 81 yards rushing.

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.