Burks' blast lifts George Ranch to area round

RICHMOND — The George Ranch softball team trailed 5-1 in the sixth inning of Game 2 of a Region III-6A bi-district playoffs Friday at Lady Longhorn Field in Richmond.
George Ranch would send 10 players to the plate, and when the dust settled, the Longhorns earned a series-clinching 6-5 win.
George Ranch head coach Emily Witt was overwhelmed by her team's performance over the past two days after the Longhorns' disappointing game against Ridge Point for playoff seeding.
"This was huge," Witt said. "The game we played a tough game on Monday (against Ridge Point), and the girls saw it as a tune-up for the playoffs. That game prepared us for this.
"We fought back in both games, and this momentum is going to continue to push this team forward,"
The Longhorns were locked in Tompkins' McKenna Wisniewski in the sixth inning. Kennedy Marlow hit a double, while Seleste Compan and Karrlauhn Deas followed with singles.
Mariah Garner nearly hit a ball over the head of the Tompkins center fielder, but Meagan Brown was able to snag the ball with an outstretched glove.
Kate Dolan continued the rally with a single before Macie Burks stepped to the plate.
George Ranch trailed 5-3 with two runners on base. Burks connected for another long fly ball to center, but Brown wasn't getting the yellow orb. Burks' hit sailed over the center-field wall for a three-run home run.
"It was incredible; I did what I had to do," Burks said.
Coach Witt asked a lot of freshmen in the designated player spot, but Burks came through.
"It was a huge task and pressure on Macie to be the designated player, but our freshmen handle that pressure very well," Witt said.
The second playoff rally for George Ranch will be necessary for the Longhorns' confidence entering the area playoffs.
"The team now knows that we can still turn it around even if we're down," Witt said. "We just need to be ourselves, and if we do anything besides be ourselves, it isn't going to go our way."
George Ranch loaded the bases with singles by Jesyca Johnston, Camryn Connion and Ella Kolenko, but Wisniewski escaped.
After the first two runners got on base in the seventh inning, Nora Thompson closed out the win.
Marlow and Deas each collected two hits. Burks drove in three runs. Thompson allowed four earned runs on 11 hits over six innings, striking out two and walking none.
Tompkins' Meagan Brown, Taydan Alexander, Morgan Brown and Kennedy Bourque each had two hits. Wisniewski allowed five earned runs on eight hits over six innings, striking out one.
George Ranch (19-11-1) advances to play Houston Bellaire (17-4), who beat Houston Stratford in two games in the bi-district playoffs.
George Ranch 10, Katy Tompkins 6
With a bang, the Longhorns opened their 2022 playoff season, scoring six runs over the final two innings against Tompkins to win 10-6 in Katy Thursday.
Karrlauhn Deas set the tone early with a two-run home run to put George Ranch up in the first inning.
In the third inning, George Ranch added two more runs with a lead-off double by Ella Kolenko and singles by Kennedy Marlow and Deas. Seleste Compian and Mariah Garner put balls to score both runs.
Tompkins got a run back in the fourth with a solo home run and took the lead with back-to-back home runs in the fifth inning.
The sixth inning saw a Longhorns hit parade started with singles by Kate Dolan and Jesyca Johnston. Kolenko and Deas hit doubles while Marlow added another RBI single.
Johnston added on with a solo blast to left field in the seventh.
It was the second home run of the night for George Ranch
George Ranch's Nora Thompson allowed six earned runs on 11 hits over seven innings. She struck out two and walked none.
