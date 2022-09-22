 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Brown with the one-handed snag

  • 0
Brown with the one-handed snag

Cortney Brown and the Randle Lions play their first District 10-5A matchup against Lake Creek Thursday night.

 Herald Photo by Rhonda Taormina

GEORGE RANCH (2-2, 2-0) @ TRAVIS (1-3, 1-1) THURSDAY 7 P.M.

Tully Stadium will host a crucial District 20-6A matchup between the George Ranch Longhorns and the Travis Tigers.

After starting 0-2, the Longhorns have turned their season around with wins against Clements and Austin.

Head Coach Nick Cavallo’s defense has shown out the past three weeks after allowing 49 points against Foster.

The Horns’ defense has allowed just 50 points since, led by top tackler Kevin Odikpo.

The Longhorns will face a tough road outing against Travis, which is coming off last week’s 32-25 win against Dulles.

George Ranch’s Jaden Shelton will also look to continue his best season following a 174-yard career night against the Bulldogs.

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.