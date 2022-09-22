Brown with the one-handed snag

GEORGE RANCH (2-2, 2-0) @ TRAVIS (1-3, 1-1) THURSDAY 7 P.M.
Tully Stadium will host a crucial District 20-6A matchup between the George Ranch Longhorns and the Travis Tigers.
After starting 0-2, the Longhorns have turned their season around with wins against Clements and Austin.
Head Coach Nick Cavallo’s defense has shown out the past three weeks after allowing 49 points against Foster.
The Horns’ defense has allowed just 50 points since, led by top tackler Kevin Odikpo.
The Longhorns will face a tough road outing against Travis, which is coming off last week’s 32-25 win against Dulles.
George Ranch’s Jaden Shelton will also look to continue his best season following a 174-yard career night against the Bulldogs.
Travis’ 2022 season has been a mixed bag after starting the year 0-3.
The Tigers were outscored 130-21 in losses to Spring, Foster and Hightower.
However, a rejuvenated Travis offense led by Dru Sissom may get the Tigers back to their usual winning ways.
The senior is coming off his best game of the season, passing for nearly 300 yards and two touchdowns.
Receivers Brent Johnson and Robert Sims III had big nights for the Tigers last week, with Johnson hauling in 110 yards and Sims III earning 68.
LAKE CREEK (4-0) @ RANDLE (2-2) THURSDAY 7:30 P.M.
It’s a battle between Lions as Randle will host its first District 10-5A matchup at Traylor Stadium when undefeated Lake Creek comes to town.
Coach Brian Randle’s young Lions were riding high in the first two weeks, winning their first two varsity matchups against Pasadena Memorial and Calhoun.
However, a close loss to Columbia and a blowout defeat to Bryan put the Lions at 2-2 ahead of the district opener.
Despite the losing streak, quarterback Leo Garza has played well in his first varsity challenges.
Garza completed 60% of his passes for 1,210 yards with 16 touchdowns and four interceptions through the first month of the season.
Wideouts Cortney Brown and Jaxon Montelongo have assisted with Randle’s deep pass offense combining for nearly 700 yards and eight touchdowns.
The Lake Creek Lions were flawless in their nondistrict schedule going a perfect 4-0.
In its four wins against Angleton, Elkins, Waller and Bellaire, Lake Creek has defeated its opponents by a total of 224-94.
TERRY (2-2, 0-1) vs. FULSHEAR (3-0, 1-0) FRIDAY 7 P.M.
The high-powered Fulshear Chargers’ offense looks to keep the hot streak against a revamped Terry Rangers team looking for the upset at Traylor Stadium in the first Battle for the Saddle.
In their first-ever meeting, the Rangers hope to return to winning ways seen earlier in the season.
Terry won its first two games against Clements and Lamar Consolidated but lost its last two against Foster and Magnolia.
The Terry offense will have to have big nights from its pair of explosive running backs, Marcus Townsend and Marvin Thomas.
The two have combined for 525 yards with an average of 5.3 yards per carry.
On the other side, the Fulshear offense is among the best in the state averaging 68 points through its first three games.
Fulshear was challenged for the first time this season in its last game on Sept. 9.
The Chargers outgunned Magnolia 53-50 before entering last week’s bye.
Senior quarterback Parker Williams is having an MVP-caliber season to start by throwing for 686 yards with 12 touchdowns to just one interception.
Running back Davion Godley hopes to continue his fast start to 2022 as the senior Charger averages nearly 10 yards a carry for 546 yards.
Godley also is Williams’s top target, snatching 11 passes for 211 yards for three touchdowns.
FOSTER (4-0, 2-0) @ FRIENDSWOOD (2-2, 1-1) FRIDAY 7 P.M.
The sizzling Foster Falcons will try to run their early-season mark to an impressive 5-0 when the team travels to Harry Winston Stadium to take on district-rival Friendswood Friday night.
Friendswood is coming off a 24-14 home district loss to Manvel Friday, a week after opening district play with a 27-7 win over Kempner.
The Mustangs are led by senior running back Jackson Rhodes and junior quarterback Brock Foster.
Friendswood comes into the contest averaging 22 points per contest while giving up just more than 14 points per game.
Foster comes into this game as hot as anyone in the area, winning four straight to open the year, including romping past district rivals Terry (41-0) and Angleton (35-7) in back-to-back weeks. The Falcons are averaging more than 43 points per contest while the defense gives up a little more than five points a night.
The Falcons are led by senior halfback Ashton Ojiaku, who ran the ball 25 times for 227 yards and two scores in the win over Angleton last week. Senior receiver Dylan Apponey caught two passes for 22 yards and a score to lead the Falcons, while senior quarterback JT Fayard went 4-11 for 26 yards and one score in the passing game.
Ojiaku, a player garnering heavy interest from NCAA Division I programs, comes into this one averaging more than 212 yards per contest, having scored 15 touchdowns on the year. Ojiaku also has one interception to his credit as a safety, averaging seven tackles a game. Apponey is the team’s next leading scorer with seven touchdowns.
Fayard on the year has seven passing touchdowns, all to Apponey, to go with one rushing touchdown while completing 62.7% of his pass attempts.
NEEDVILLE (3-1) @ STAFFORD (3-1) Friday 7 P.M.
District 12-4A begins when the Needville Blue Jays travel to Spartan Stadium to battle Stafford this Friday night.
Needville matched its win total from last year following a 29-0 shutout of Sweeny last week.
The Jays have gotten off to its hot start off the legs of sophomore sensation Da’Shawn Burton and quarterback Diego Ochoa.
The Jays rushing attack averaged nearly six yards a touch for 818 yards with nine scores.
Needville has also seen a resurgence in its defense led by Clayton Culp.
The senior has five sacks and seven tackles for loss through four games
Stafford returns home following its 21-10 win against Lamar Consolidated.
Despite being outscored 99-84 through the first four weeks, Stafford sits at 3-1.
The Spartans’ best offensive weapons is junior Jamaal Wiley who has 268 yards and four rushing touchdowns.
RUDDER (2-2) @ LAMAR CONSOLIDATED (2-2, 0-0) SATURDAY 6 P.M.
A pair of .500 teams are set to do battle Saturday night at Traylor Stadium as 2-2 Lamar Consolidated opens district action against 2-2 Rudder.
The Mustangs are coming off a 21-10 loss on the road at Stafford, a game where Lamar blanked the Spartans in three of four quarters but yielded three touchdowns in the second.
Junior quarterback Nathan Lowther completed seven of 17 passes for 57 yards, throwing an interception, while senior Justin McCullough carried the ball 16 times for 58 yards and a score to lead the Mustangs on the ground. Lowther also ran the ball 19 times, picking up 35 yards.
Senior Bradley Richardson led all Lamar receivers with three catches for 22 yards.
Lamar comes into the contest averaging more than 95 passing yards and 132 rushing yards per contest, giving up 15 points per game while scoring just less than 17 points per game.
The Rangers are led by senior quarterback Xavier Ramirez, who comes into the contest completing 62.9% of his passes for 909 yards and 10 touchdowns across his team’s first four games. Senior Kevin Holmes Jr. has been his favorite target so far, targeting him for 20 catches, 202 yards and two scores. Sophomore Jaquise Martin has also emerged as a premier target for Ramirez, hauling in 18 catches for a team-high 300 yards and three scores.
Rudder goes three-deep in its passing attack, as senior Nathanil Figgers has caught 10 passes for 249 yards and three touchdowns.
The Rangers are coming off a 44-14 win over Chaparral Friday and have won two straight following a 21-14 week-three win over Elgin.
Ramirez went 11-19 for 293 yards and four scores in Friday’s win, finding Figgers three times for 106 yards and a score. Holmes Jr. and Martin each scored a touchdown while junior Malik Dunn hauled in one 60-yard bomb for a score for Rudder.
