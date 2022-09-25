 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Brown’s contested catch

  • 0
Brown's contested catch

Randle’s Cortney Brown snags a contested catch against Lake Creek Thursday night.

 Herald Photo by Rhonda Taormina

ROSENBERG — Randle’s first District 10-5A clash was a rude awakening for the Lions as they were outmatched against top-ranked Lake Creek Thursday night at Traylor Stadium and were defeated 47-7.

Head Coach Brian Randle expressed optimism and frustration as his young Lions were overwhelmed by the high-caliber program.

“There’s a lesson in everything and right now, we just have to work on us and our heart,” Randle said. “The biggest thing is just not laying down and when there are times where you are outmatched, I got to see your fight in you. Some of the kids rose to the occasion, but others laid it down.”

Touting a high-scoring offense coming into Thursday’s game, Lake Creek also showed a defense that constantly pressured quarterback Leo Garza.

The pressure got to Garza early and forced a fumble on the Lions’ first drive.

Lake Creek took advantage of the short field with a quick score from Tyvonn Byars.

Randle put together one of its best drives of the night, led by a 38-yard pass to Marc St. Fort.

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.