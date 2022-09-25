Brown’s contested catch

ROSENBERG — Randle’s first District 10-5A clash was a rude awakening for the Lions as they were outmatched against top-ranked Lake Creek Thursday night at Traylor Stadium and were defeated 47-7.
Head Coach Brian Randle expressed optimism and frustration as his young Lions were overwhelmed by the high-caliber program.
“There’s a lesson in everything and right now, we just have to work on us and our heart,” Randle said. “The biggest thing is just not laying down and when there are times where you are outmatched, I got to see your fight in you. Some of the kids rose to the occasion, but others laid it down.”
Touting a high-scoring offense coming into Thursday’s game, Lake Creek also showed a defense that constantly pressured quarterback Leo Garza.
The pressure got to Garza early and forced a fumble on the Lions’ first drive.
Lake Creek took advantage of the short field with a quick score from Tyvonn Byars.
Randle put together one of its best drives of the night, led by a 38-yard pass to Marc St. Fort.
Unfortunately for Randle, the Lions were stopped on a fourth-and-three.
Lake Creek quarterback Cade Tessier then fed on Randle’s young secondary and found Sam Lee on a 58-yard catch and run for another score to end the first.
The Randle defense got to Tessier once with a combo sack from Ja’Quin Parker and Chace Sims.
The second quarter did not fare better for Randle as Lake Creek sacked Garza five times.
Byars would add scoring runs of 7- and 44-yards in the quarter.
Lake Creek closed the first half with a 43-yard field goal by Alex Abbott to go up 31-0.
Byars would come out of halftime, continuing his dominance with his fourth touchdown of the night from 22-yards.
The Lake Creek running back finished with 13 carries for 129 yards.
Elijah Naziruddin took over the rushing duties in the fourth and earned 12 carries with 56 yards and one touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Randle avoided the shutout after Garza found Jaydon Osborn for a 58-yard touchdown strike.
Garza finished 13-of-19 with 168 yards and a touchdown.
Jaxon Montelongo had five catches for 50 yards.
Worst yet for Randle, injuries began to pile up including leading receiver Cortney Brown.
“We got to try and get healthy,” Randle said.
“We are banged up right now and we lack depth. We have freshmen and a lot of sophomores on varsity. We can’t scrap what we are doing because of this game but we have to get out of our way and get right mentally. We need to make it fun again for the kids.”
After starting 2-0, the Lions have dropped their last three and will hope to return to winning ways when they travel to Brenham on Friday.
“Right now, we need to find some guys who want to be the ‘one’,” Randle said. “We are just a young group of kids but a great group of kids. The maturity just isn’t there yet but it will come and I believe in them.”
The Lions now sit at 2-3, 0-1.
Lake Creek remains undefeated at 5-0, 1-0.
