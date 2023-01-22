Brown, Diaz among top 100 prospects

Sugar Land Space Cowboys’ pitcher Hunter Brown and catcher Yainer Diaz cracked Baseball America’s 2023 Top 100 prospects list on Wednesday, a strong sign of the depth of the Astros’ organization.
Brown was ranked No. 28 and Diaz came in at No. 78.
Brown, 24, is coming off an outstanding 2022 season, which included a seven-game stint with the Astros.
The right-hander was nearly perfect in his two starts going 2-0 in 20.1 innings with a 0.89 ERA and 22 strikeouts.
Before his call-up, Brown pitched well for the Space Cowboys, going 9-4 with a 2.55 ERA with 134 strikeouts.
The strong season at the mound led to Brown earning the Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Year honors, an MiLB All-Star selection and a Futures Game selection.
Diaz, 24, batted .306 with 25 homers and 96 RBIs last season with Sugar Land.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.