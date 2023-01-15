Briscoe battles Leaman on the court

The Briscoe Eagles 8A boys basketball team defeated Leaman 35-33. Kevin Keller led Briscoe A to a nail-biting victory over Leaman with 15 points. Caden Bateman added 4 steals to his 11 points as Cash Davis followed with nine points and four steals. Raymond Guo provided a defensive presence on the night that sealed the deal as he battled in the paint and pulled down 8 rebounds. The Eagles improve to 3-1 on the season.
The Briscoe 8B boys basketball team battled hard and pulled out a close game with a 29-26 victory over Leaman. Aiden Atteffah led the way with seven points and three steals, followed by six points on the night from Kalin Cagan and five from Jackson Knipling. Brandon Barrett also added eight rebounds to his four-point evening. The Eagles improve to 4-0 on the season.
The 7A Briscoe Eagles soared into action Thursday night against the Leaman Chargers and came out on top 60-51. The Eagles were led on offense by Camran Bateman who had 13 with Jeremiah Moore and DJ Tyrone chipping in with 12 and 11 respectively. The Eagles were led on defense by Dacquan Quin and Ryan Esqueda. The Eagles move to 4-0.
The 7B Briscoe Eagles soared into action Thursday against the Leaman Chargers and took home the victory 33-31. Ace Simonovis led the Eagles on offense with nine points. Dax Maynard and Bryan Price chipped in with five and four points, respectively. The Eagles were led on defense by Payton Phan and Trace Worrell. The Eagles moved to 4-0 and will play the Lamar Mustangs at home next week.
The Lady Eagles 8A team beat Leaman 33-17. Leading the Lady Eagles in scores were Adie-Leigh Berger with 22 points, Jaelynn Fuentes with five points, Brooklynn Snow with three points, and Kaylee Nuells with two points. The defensive players of the game were Lizzie Yeager, Logan Sechelski, Nkechi Nguma, and Emmanuella Nwokeke. The Lady Eagles advance to 3-1 in district play.
The 8th Grade Lady Eagles B Team lost last night 21-16 to Leaman Junior High. Leading scorers for the Lady Eagles were Tasnim Almoustafa and Faith Bell. Almoustafa was the leading scorer with 10 points, followed by Bell with four points. Grace Maanulwa also scored 2 points for the Lady Eagles. Playing excellent defense for the Lady Eagles were Nicole Aguilar, Dulce Aguilar, Tasnim Almoustafa, Sarah Santos and Piper Davis. The Lady Eagles’ next opponent will be Lamar Junior High.
The 7A Lady Eagles came short to Leaman Junior High 31-39 as they fought to the buzzer. The game had over five lead changes and some huge defensive stands down the stretch. Scoring for the Eagles was Amazing Omolola (21pts), Alana Howard (8pts), and Jade’lon Patterson (2pts). Defensive Standouts were Payton Jordan and Naveyah Bolanos. The Eagles move to 3-1 on the season and will be away next week as they close out the regular season against Lamar Junior High.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.