Briscoe 7B for the win

The Briscoe Eagles 8th Grade B Team took the court against Wright Junior High in a much-anticipated matchup for the district championship.
The Briscoe Eagles would storm the court and never look back as they came out on top 37-14 to take the title dominantly.
Brandon Barrett would come out in the first quarter and score eight straight points to give the Eagles the early lead.
Kalin Cagen hit a big three-pointer just seconds before the halftime buzzer to put the Eagles up 21-6.
After the halftime break, it would be Aiden Atteffah’s defense and Jack Knipling’s clutch free throws that would put the game out of reach for the Wright Lions.
Caden Fobbs came off the bench to spark the team with five quick points and Cannon Volf got steal after steal in the press to help extend the lead.
Overall it was a team effort and an excellent win for the Eagles.
The 8th Grade B Team ended up with a 7-0 record in district play and 10-1 overall.
The Briscoe Eagles 7A basketball team soared into Terry High School for the district championship and came out perched on top of the championship trophy.
The Eagles were led on offense by Braylon Shorter and Camran Bateman, who had 12 and 11 points, respectively.
Sherriff Kareem and Ryan Esqueda pitched in with nine and seven points.
The Eagles were led on defense by Dacquan Quin and Ari Ali, who had multiple key blocks.
The Eagles ended the season 7-0.
The Briscoe Eagles 7B basketball team scored a 42-28 win in the district championship.
The Eagles were again led on offense by Austin Adamson, who had 20 points, with Trace Worrell and Bryan Price chipping in seven and six points, respectively.
The Eagles were led on defense by Reynolds Perry and Dax Maynard.
The Eagles ended the season 7-0.
The Lady Eagles Basketball 7B team won the district championship 31-19 against Reading Junior High.
Scoring for the Eagles were Linah Ankamah-Atteffah-10pts; Elise Williford-8pts; Kamryn Erickson-5pts; Charlotte Jacoby & Jazaria Ratcliff-4pts each. Defensive players of the game were Kamryn Erickson, Linah Ankamah-Atteffah, Charlotte Jacoby & Jazaria Ratcliff. The Lady Eagles finished the season 7-0, with great teamwork and effort.
The Briscoe 7A Lady Eagles fell short to Leaman 34-21 in the district championship.
The Eagles fought to the very end and left it all on the court. Scoring for the Eagles: Amazing Omolola (8), Alana Howard (6), Payton Jordan (2), and Jade’lin Patterson (1).
The top defenders were Rachel Richter, Naveyah Bolanos, and Marla Rihani. These girls have shown an extreme amount of growth this season.
The Lady Eagles finish the season 5-2 and district runner-ups.
The Lady Eagles 8th Grade A team was defeated by George Junior High 32-23 in the district championship.
Leading the Lady Eagles in scores were Adie-Leigh Berger with 11 points, Kayla Thomas with 8 points, Brooklynn Snow with 3 points, and Nkechi Nguma with 1 point.
Defensive players of the game were Logan Sechelski, Jaelynn Fuentes, Kaylee Nuells, and Lizzie Yeager.
The Lady Eagles completed a great season with a 5-2 record and 2nd place in district play.
The 8th Grade Girls B Team lost Thursday night 33-16 to Reading at George Ranch High School.
Leading scorers for the Lady Eagles were Nicole Aguilar and Faith Bell with seven points apiece.
Dulce Aguilar and Brooklyn Woods also contributed by scoring one point each.
Nicole and Dulce Aguilar, Sarah Santos, Grace Maanulwa and Piper Davis played great defense for the Lady Eagles.
The Lady Eagles finished second in district with an overall record of 5-2.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.