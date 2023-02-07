 Skip to main content
Briscoe 7B for the win

The Briscoe Lady Eagles 7B team won their district championship on Thursday. Players included Charlotte Jacoby, Kamryn Erickson, Kynleigh Steffek, Priscella Taylor, Dezayure Freeman, Jazaria Ratcliff, Elise Williford, Linah Ankamah-Atteffah, Ryan Perry, Adejola Ismaila, Arielle Farmer and Olivia Trevino.

 Herald Photo by Nick Irene

The Briscoe Eagles 8th Grade B Team took the court against Wright Junior High in a much-anticipated matchup for the district championship.

The Briscoe Eagles would storm the court and never look back as they came out on top 37-14 to take the title dominantly.

Brandon Barrett would come out in the first quarter and score eight straight points to give the Eagles the early lead.

Kalin Cagen hit a big three-pointer just seconds before the halftime buzzer to put the Eagles up 21-6.

After the halftime break, it would be Aiden Atteffah’s defense and Jack Knipling’s clutch free throws that would put the game out of reach for the Wright Lions.

Caden Fobbs came off the bench to spark the team with five quick points and Cannon Volf got steal after steal in the press to help extend the lead.

Overall it was a team effort and an excellent win for the Eagles.

