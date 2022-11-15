Brazos overcomes 28-point deficit to beat Lexington

Down 28 points, the Brazos Cougars pulled off a remarkable comeback over the Lexington Eagles in the Class 3A bi-district round Friday night in Giddings.
The Cougars’ first trip to the postseason since 2018 was not without the high drama accompanied by a playoff matchup.
Brazos could not do much right in the first half as the Eagles jumped to a 28-0 lead in the second quarter.
The Cougars began their rally by cutting the lead to 28-7 before halftime.
Brazos got the ball back to start the second half and scored again off the legs of quarterback Bryson Bennett.
The Cougars remained hot in the fourth quarter thanks to Vinny Aguilar’s seven-yard touchdown trot to cut the lead to 28-21.
Special teams came through later in the fourth quarter with a blocked punt by Edward Hatton.
