Brazos moves on; dominates Hebbronville

PORTLAND — On a windy and cold night at Akins Wildcat Stadium in Portland, the Brazos Cougars defeated the Hebbronville Longhorns 42-15 in a Class 3A Division 2 area matchup.
After a failed onside kickoff attempt to begin the game, the Cougars held the Longhorns to a four-and-out by recovering a fumble on their own 35-yard-line.
Brazos then scored on a 41-yard touchdown run by running back Vinny Aguilar, beginning a 28-point unanswered run by the Cougars.
Following a second Hebbronville fumble, recovered by Cole Richardson on the Longhorns’ 36-yard line, Aguilar struck again on a 9-yard touchdown run, making it 14-0 Brazos at the end of the first quarter.
The second quarter brought much the same, with the Cougars scoring on a 3-yard run by Aguilar for his third touchdown, followed by a 70-yard touchdown run by quarterback Bryson Bennett.
The Cougars went to halftime with a commanding 28-0 lead.
Hebbronville finally got on the board with a 3-yard touchdown run midway through the third quarter.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.