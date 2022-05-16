Brazos’ Garcia repeats bronze in 3,200

AUSTIN — Thursday saw the teams in the middle of the UIL classification, Class 4A and 3A, take the track for the 2022 UIL State Track and Field Championships at Mike A. Myers Stadium on the campus of the University of Texas.
Brazos junior Esmeralda Garcia earned her third UIL medal and seventh Top 10 finish in a UIL state competition between cross country and distance track events.
Garcia was part of the first group on track for the 3A girls’ 3,200-meter run and she finished with a time of 11 minutes and 16.98 seconds, good enough for a third-place finish.
“It felt good out there, but I wish I could have done more,” Garcia said.
It was the same finish she had in the 2021 state meet with Holliday’s Hannah Spears winning both runs with times around 11 minutes.
Unlike years past, Garcia ran in two other events at state.
Esmeralda struggled in her second event, the 800 meters, with a time of 2:33.67 for ninth. She was a little under 10 seconds slower than at the regional meet.
Garcia rebounded in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 5:28.05. She dropped eight seconds off her time at regionals and finished seventh in the standings.
Garcia was feeling it after her third race.
“It was very scary, I felt nervous all day,” Garcia said. "Once I got out there, it felt really good.”
Garcia has one more year to make it to the medal stand, but she knows she has some work to do next year.
“I’m not good at the 800,” Gracia said with a laugh. “I’ll probably just do two races next year, but I still have some work to do.”
Freshman teammate Sophia Vykukal tied with Tidehaven’s Mary Johnson for sixth place in the girls’ high jump with a mark of 5 feet and two inches. Vykukal jumped like a veteran in her first three heights, clearing 4-10, 5-0 and 5-2 without an error. But, the mark of 5-4 was the end of the road.
East Bernard had two competitors at state, senior Samantha Rabius and junior Colby Kurtz.
Rabius was fifth in the girls’ 300-meter hurdles, posting a time of 46.71. She was right off her pace at regionals with a 46.02.
Kurtz finished eighth with a time of 10:00.09 in the 3A boys’ 3,200-meter run. Kurtz made his move halfway through the race jumping up to seventh place with a lap of 1:16.09, but he posted his best time in the final lap with 1:12.69.
Both Rabius and Kurtz represented East Bernard in both the UIL 3A state cross country and track and field meets.
