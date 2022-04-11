Brazos, East Bernard split 24-3A sprint tennis titles

Brazos and East Bernard were riding high after the District 24-3A spring tennis championships last month in Wharton. The Brahma boys won the varsity boys team title, while the Cougarettes won the girls’ title.
In the mixed doubles, East Bernard earned both tickets to regionals. Maddox Crist and Abby Hudgins won the top spot over Jonah Kubena and Kenadi Domel. The Boling duos Kenna Gibson/Brayden Bialas and Sullivan Carroll/Azzy Chilek were alternates.
In the finals, Crist/Hudgins defeated Kubena/Domel for the championship, 7-6 (7-3); 0-6; 6-4. Crist/Hudgins won a playback over Boling’s Gibson/Bialas (6-3, 6-3).
In girls’ doubles, Brazos’ Micah Alvarado and Caitlin Snedaker earned the district title over East Bernard’s Charlsie Atteberry and Emma Massey. Brazos’ Hallie Pailes/Laura Durrett and East Bernard’s Laney Anderson/Isabella Dujka were regional alternates.
In the finals, Brazos’ Alvarado/Snedaker defeated Brazos’ Pailes/Durrett in the championship, 6-2; 6-1, while
East Bernard’s Atteberry/Massey defeated East Bernard’s Andersen/Dujka, 6-4; 2-6; 7-5. In a playback, East Bernard’s Atteberry/Massey defeated Brazos’ Pailes/Durrett, 7-5; 2-6; 6-0.
In boys’ doubles, Mason Crist and Caleb Magness were the district champions. Brahmas Joshua Guthman and Ryder Kovar also qualified for regionals. Bolling’s Xavier Diaz and Mason Miller along with Brazos’ Trey Gaston and Rees Snedaker were alternates.
In the finals, East Bernard’s Crist/Magness defeated the teammates Guthman/Kovar in the championship, 6-3; 6-0.
In the playback, East Bernard’s Guthman/Kovar defeated Boling’s Diaz/Miller, 6-0 6-1.
In girls’ singles, Megan Demny earned the gold medal, while East Bernard’s Avery Stolle was second. Brazos’ Sierra Kovar earned the bronze.
In the finals, Demny defeated Stolle in the championships, 6-0; 6-4.
In the boys’ singles, East Bernard’s Cody Kramar was first, followed by the Brahmas’ Evan Wilson and Boling’s Cameron Spears.
In the finals, Kramar defeated Wilson, 6-4; 6-0, in the championship. In a playback, Wilson defeated Spears, 6-2; 6-3.
The Region III-3A spring tennis championship will take place at A&M Consolidated High School in College Station.
