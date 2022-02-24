Brazos, East Bernard, Needville powerlifters qualify for regionals

The following are the results from Fort Bend area powerlifting programs events from February:
Boys
It’s great to wake up in the morning and celebrate victories! Congratulations to our Cougars and Coach Mavrick Murrell for a fantastic job last night at our Brazos Boys LCQ!Our Cougars placed 1st overall as a team!Awesome job on the regular season Cougars! Ton of growth and pic.twitter.com/qAPmIu7W5I— Ryan Roecker (@coachroecker) February 24, 2022
Brazos Last Chance qualifier
On Wednesday, Brazos hosted a last-chance regional qualifier with Louise, The Woodlands Christian Academy and East Bernard. The Cougars were first in the team standings with 48 points.
Bryan Maldonado, Sergio Martinez, Joseph Townsend and Kasey Zientek earned first-place finishes.
Maldonado had a total of 915 in the 123-pound weight class, while Martinez had a total of 805 pounds in the 132 class.
Townsend had a total of 1,380 for the 165-pound weight class, while Zientek had a total of 1,465 pounds in the 220 class.
Christopher Prado (785) and Brayden Hayzelka (775) were third and fourth in the 148-pound weight class.
Gauge McCain was third in the 181-pound weight class with a total of 910. Hayden Minks was second in the 198-pound weight class with a total of 1,020, while Dayton Prado (850) was fourth in the same category.
Seth Wherry was second in the 220-pound weight class with a total of 1,080.
East Bernard had four lifters, including Blake Jedlicka (1,290) in first place in the 181-pound weight class.
Rolando Robles (690) was second in the 123-pound weight class, while Ilirian Haxhijaj (770) was fifth in the 148-pound weight class.
Swamp Strength Booster Club Meet
East Bernard finished second at the Swamp Strength Booster Club Meet last week at Altair Rice. The Brahmas were behind Sealy (32) with 31 team points. Brazos was fourth with 23 points, and Needville was seventh with 14 points.
Johnny Martinez (148) and Jay Galvan (198) earned first-place finishes.
Martinez had a 465 squat, 270 bench press and 430 deadlift for a total of 1,165. Galvan had a 600 squat, 375 bench press and 540 deadlift for a total of 1,515.
Tye Warncke (630) was second in the 114-pound weight class. Cade Janecek (795), Alex Henriquez (795) and Rolando Robles (725) were third, fourth and eighth in the 123-pound division.
Illirian Haxhijaj (765) was sixth in the 132-pound division. Jack Morrow (1,040) was ninth in the 165-pound division. DJ Losak (1,230) was third in the 181-pound division.
Korbyn Hudgins (1,265) and Lance Heiman (1,245) were third and fifth in the 198-pound division.
For Brazos, Bryan Maldonado (123), Joseph Townsend (165) and Kasey Zientek (220) earned first-place finishes.
Maldonado was first in the 123-pound division with a total of 900 from a 360 squat, 200 bench press and 340 deadlift.
Townsend was first in the 165-pound division with a total of 1,385 from a 555 squat, 285 bench press and 545 deadlift.
Zientek had a total of 1,445 for the 220-pound division from a 590 squat, 340 bench press and 515 deadlift.
Sergio Martinez (795) and Brayden Hayzelka (755) were fourth and seventh in the 132-pound division. Christopher Prado was 19th in the 148-pound division with a total of 765.
Gauge McCain (870) was 16th in the 165-pound class. Hayden Minks (1,025) and Dayton Prado (865) was eighth and 12th in the 198-pound weight class.
Seth Wherry was eighth in the 220-pound division with a total of 1,125 pounds.
Needville’s top finisher Landon Henke was first in the 308-pound division with a total of 1,880 pounds. Henke had a 750 squat, 475 bench press and 655 deadlift.
Matthew Torres (1,250) was fourth in the 198-pound division, while Manuel Hernandez (1,045) was eighth in the 165-pound division.
Jesse Norwood (840) was 12th, and Austin Rash was 15th (835)in the 148-pound division, while Joshua Murphy (820) was finished 13th in the 198-pound division.
Hunter Brewster (1,395), Marco Hernandez (1,125) and Jacob Muniz (1,050) finished second, seventh and 11th in the 220-pound division.
Weimar Invitational
This month, the Brahmas came out on top at the Weimar Invitational against Kenedy, Sealy, La Grange, Yorktown, Caldwell, Weimar and Navasota.
East Bernard was No. 1 in the team standings with 44 points, followed by Kenedy (42) and Sealy (37).
Kaleb Rivera (148), Blake Jedlicka (181) and Jay Galvan (198) each placed first in the classification.
Rivera posted a total of 1,165 pounds in the 148-pound weight class with a 445-pound squat, 275-pound bench press and 445-pound deadlift.
Jedlicka had a total of 1,305 pounds in the 181-pound weight class. He had a 515 squat, 285 bench press and 505 deadlift.
Galvan had a 1,450 total in the 185-pound weight class. He had a 570 squat, 360 bench press and 520 deadlift.
Tye Warncke was second in 114 with a total of 605, and Craig Lanier was sixth. Rolando Robles was third in the 123-pound weight class with a total of 710.
Illirian Haxhijaj was fourth in the 132-pound weight class with a total of 790.
Jackson Morrow was third in the 165-pound weight class with a total of 1,000. DJ Losak was second in the 181-pound weight class with a total of 1,245.
Korbyn Hudgins (1,230) and Lance Heiman (1,195) were third and fourth in the 198-pound weight class.
Swamp Strength 2.0
Last month, the Brazos Cougars were third in the Swamp Strength 2.0 meet at Altair Rice Consolidated. Bryan Maldonado (123), Joseph Townsend (165) and Kasey Zientek (220) earned first-place finishes.
Maldonado posted a total of 855 in the 123-pound weight class with a 340-pound squat, 195-pound bench press and 320-pound deadlift.
Townsend collected a score of 1,310 in the 165-pound weight class with a 515 squat, 270 bench press and 525 deadlift.
Zientek had a 1,390 total in the 220-pound weight class with a 590 squat, 315 bench press and 485 deadlift.
Sergio Martinez was second in 123-weight class with a total of 755 total. Samuel Mieth was fifth in the 181-pound weight class with a total of 770. Dayton Prado was third in the 198-pound weight class with a total of 785.
Seth Wherry (1,390) and Hayden Minks (925) were third and sixth in the 220-pound weight class.
Brazos Invitational
The Brazos Cougars hosted their annual powerlifting event earlier this month with East Bernard, Louise, Schulenburg, Burton and Snook. The Brahmas came out on top with 51 points, followed by Brazos in fourth with 31 points.
For East Bernard, Jay Galvan (1,435) in 198, DJ Losak (1,235) in 181, Kaleb Rivera (1,130) in 148 and Ilirian Haxhijaj (132) collected first-place finishes.
Lance Helman (1,115) was second in the 198-pound weight class, and Johnny Martinez (1,120) was second in the 148-pound weight class.
Korbyn Hudgins (1,205) was third in the 220-pound weight class, and Jackson Morrow (975) was third in the 165-pound weight class.
Rolando Robles (660) was fourth in the 123-pound weight class.
Brazos’ Bryan Maldonado (890) in 123 and Joseph Townsend (1,335) in 165 earned first-place finishes.
Sergio Martinez (760) was third in the 123-pound weight class. Christopher Prado was sixth (750) and Brayden Hanzelka (715) in the 148-pound weight class.
Gauge McCain (825) was eighth in the 165-pound weight class. Samuel Mieth (780) was third in the 181-pound weight class, while Dayton Prado (820) was fifth in the 198-pound weight class.
Kasey Zientek (1,425) was second in the 220-pound weight class, while Seth Wherry (1,070) was fourth.
Congratulations to Landon Henke taking home 1st place and Best Overall Lifter at the Dale Taska Meet at Tidehaven this past Saturday.Other notable lifters:2nd place - Manuel Hernandez, Hunter Brewster 3rd place - Jaireon Simmons, Matthew Torres5th place - Marco Hernandez pic.twitter.com/05PpAqkoEg— Needville Athletics (@NeedvilleA) February 14, 2022
Dale Taska Invitational
The Needville boys finished fourth at the Dale Taska Invitational at Tidehaven High School earlier this month, 24 points behind Bay City (45), Tidehaven (35) and Ganado (33). Landon Henke was first in the 308-pound weight class with a total of 1,800 pounds. Landon had a 725-pound squat, 455-pound bench press and 620-pound deadlift.
Hernandez Manuel (960) was second in the 165-pound weight class.
Jaireon Simmons (980) was third in the 1811-pound weight class, while Austin Rash was seventh in the 165-pound weight class (960).
Hunter Brewster (1,360) was second, Matthew Torres (1,195) was third, Marco Hernandez (1,120) was fifth and Jacob Muniz (990) was eighth in the 220-pound weight class.
Swamp Strength Last-Chance Qualifier
The Needville boys had two lifters at the Swamp Strength Last-Chance Qualifier Thursday.
Matthew Torres finished first in the boys’ 198-pound weight class with a total of 1,270 pounds, including 545-pound squat, 285-pound bench press and 440-pound deadlift.
Jesse Norwood finished second in the boys’ 132-pound with class with a total of 880 pounds.
Girls
Congratulations to the Girls Powerlifting Team for placing 2nd at the Dale Taska Invitational this past Saturday at Tidehaven High School! pic.twitter.com/I2mJ9bo5Qv— Needville Athletics (@NeedvilleA) February 14, 2022
Dale Taska Invitational
The Needville Lady Jays finished second in the girls’ Dale Taska Invitational earlier this month at Tidehaven High School.
The Lady Jays had 31 team points behind only Tidehaven with 57 points.
Needville had three second-place finishes from Mirabella Rouane (165), Emily Martinez (181) and Shelby Kaack (198).
Makenna Christian was third in the 97-pound weight class.
Domminiuqe Blomstrom and Elizabeth Carreon finished fourth and fifth in the 123-pound weight class. Claire Jetton finished third in the 132-pound weight class, Savannah Marin was fifth, and Adrian Cantu was eighth.
Grace Polak was third in the 148-pound weight class. Samantha Silvas was seventh in the 165-pound division. Hannah Harris was third in the 198-pound division.
Swamp Strength Booster Club Meet
The Brazos Cougarettes finished third at the Swamp Strength Booster Club Meet earlier this month with 27 points behind only Giddings (53) and Sealy (28).
Jemma Zahradnik (114) and Tiona Steward (220) both earned first place for Brazos.
Steward collected the top spot in the 220-pound division with a total of 860 with a 355-pound squat, 165-pound bench press and 340-pound deadlift. Cheyenne Michalsky (765) was second in the 220-pound weight class.
Lily Bertrand was second in the girls’ 97-pound weight class with a total of 435 pounds.
Sara Rincon-Morales was third in the 123-pound weight class with a total of 640.
Joanna Ramos (710) was sixth in the 181-pound weight class. Jessica Ramos (630) was seventh in the 148-pound weight class. Michelle Rodriguez (555) was 11th in the 165-pound weight class. Camila Camacho (480) was 12th in the 132-pound weight class.
Needville was 10th in the team standings with four points. The Lady Jays’ Makenna Christian was third in the 97-pound weight class with a total of 340 pounds.
Elizabeth Carreon (505) and Domminique Blomstrom (495) were 12th and 13th in the 123-pound weight class.
Claire Jetton was sixth in the 132-pound weight class with a total of 610, while Savannah Marin (560) was ninth and Emma Cyrus (555) was 10th.
Grace Polak finished sixth in the 148-pound weight class with a total of 640. Samantha Silvas (650) was fifth in the 165-pound weight class, while Emily Martinez (640) was ninth in the 181-pound weight class.
Hannah Harris was fourth in 198 with a total of 630. Klaryssa Cortes finished seventh in the 259-pound weight class with a total of 485.
Swamp Strength Invitational
Brazos finished first place in the girls’ Swamp Strength Invitational earlier this month with 48 points ahead of Hallettsville (38) and Altair Rice Consolidated (37).
Lily Bertrand (97), Jemma Zahradnik (114), Tiona Steward (220) and Marlena Nunn (259+) each earned a first-place finish. Bertrand posted a total of 395 pounds in the 97-pound weight class. Zahradnik had a total of 580 pounds for the 114-pound weight class.
Steward had a total of 855 pounds in the 220-pound weight class, and Nun had a total of 795 pounds in the 259-plus pound division.
Sara Rincon-Morales was third in the 123-pound weight class with 615 pounds, while Camila Camacho was second in the 132-pound weight class with a total of 500.
Jessica Ramos (640) was fourth in the 148-pound weight class, while Michelle Rodriguez (520) was fourth in the 165-pound weight class.
Joanna Ramos was third in the 181-pound weight class with a total of 715 pounds total. Cheyenne Michalsky (730) was second in the 220-pound weight class.
Swamp Strength 2.0
The Brazos Cougarettes were second in the team standings at the Swamp Strength 2.0 last month with 54 points behind only Altair Rice (56).
The Cougarettes had four first-place finishes from Lily Bertrand (97), Jemma Zahradnik (114), Tiona Steward (220) and Marlena Nunn (259+).
Bertrand had a total of 400 total in the 97-pound weight class. Zahradnik had a total in the 560 total in the 114-pound weight class.
Sara Rincon-Morales (550) was second in the 123-pound weight class, while Jessica Ramos (615) was second in the 148-pound weight class. Camila Camacho was third in the 132-pound weight class with a total of 415, Michelle Rodriguez 460) was third in the 165-pound weight class.
Joanna Ramos was third in the 181-pound weight class with a total of 685, while Cheyenne Michalsky (690) was second in 220.
Qualified for Regionals last night and back in the lab this morning! Get better while others sleep! Let’s go! Start your day off right! #stillhungry #notsatisified pic.twitter.com/v4iMOYE3cA— Ryan Roecker (@coachroecker) February 23, 2022
Brazos Invitational
The Cougarettes held down the top spot at their own tournament to begin the month of February at the Brazos Invitational. Brazos beat out Bay City (30), Louise (28), Snook (24), Schulenburg (18) and Burton (5) with 50 points.
Lily Bertrand (105), Jessica Ramos (132), Joanna Ramos (181), Tiona Steward (220) and Marlena Nunn (259+) each earned a first-place finish.
Jemma Zahradnik was second in the 114-pound weight class, while Sara Rincon-Morales was fourth in the 123-pound weight class. Camila Camacho was fourth in the 132, while Michelle Rodriguez was fifth in 165.
Cheyenne Michalsky was second in the 220-pound weight class.
