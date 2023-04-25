 Skip to main content
Brantley rehab apart of series loss to Vegas

SUGAR LAND — Michael Brantley’s return was not enough to turn around the Space Cowboys’ early-season woes in last week’s series against the Las Vegas Aviators.

Brantley, who played professional baseball for the first time since June 26 of last year, finished with a walk and a single in his two at-bats Sunday afternoon before being pulled in the fifth.

The five-time all-star outfielder underwent season-ending surgery on his right shoulder last season.

However, his team could not overcome an early 3-0 deficit.

J.J. Matijevic hit an RBI triple and Korey Lee earned an RBI off an error to cut the lead to 3-2.

The lead reverted to two runs in the seventh before Pedro Leon’s RBI double trimmed the lead to one.

However, the Space Cowboys could not complete the rally.

