Brantley rehab apart of series loss to Vegas

SUGAR LAND — Michael Brantley’s return was not enough to turn around the Space Cowboys’ early-season woes in last week’s series against the Las Vegas Aviators.
Brantley, who played professional baseball for the first time since June 26 of last year, finished with a walk and a single in his two at-bats Sunday afternoon before being pulled in the fifth.
The five-time all-star outfielder underwent season-ending surgery on his right shoulder last season.
However, his team could not overcome an early 3-0 deficit.
J.J. Matijevic hit an RBI triple and Korey Lee earned an RBI off an error to cut the lead to 3-2.
The lead reverted to two runs in the seventh before Pedro Leon’s RBI double trimmed the lead to one.
However, the Space Cowboys could not complete the rally.
Astros General Manager Dana Brown told reporters on Sunday that Brantley is expected to remain with the Space Cowboys for at least another week.
That means Sugar Land fans can expect Brantley to play most of the upcoming road series against the Reno Aces beginning Tuesday.
To begin the series on Tuesday, Sugar Land could not hold onto a 7-3 lead through two innings.
The Space Cowboys scored all their runs in the second inning with RBIs by Ross Adolph, Dixon Machado, Justin Dirden, Michael Sandle and Lee.
The Aviators rallied to disappoint the home crowd, scoring six runs from the fifth through the ninth innings.
Forrest Whitley took the loss after allowing five runs in his 4.2 innings.
On Wednesday, the Space Cowboys were again on the losing end of a high-scoring affair with a 17-hit night for the Aviators.
Machado smacked his second homer of the season with a solo shot to left field.
Also earning runs were Luke Berryhill on an RBI double and Leon with a two-run RBI triple.
Sugar Land had fans cheering and dogs barking in Thursday’s 2-1 victory on Bark in the Park night.
Brandon Bielak pitched a two-hitter, only allowing one run with seven strikeouts.
Jimmy Endersby and Enoli Paredes came in relief and allowed one hit with five Ks.
Sugar Land’s go-ahead runs came from Bligh Madris, who connected with a two-run RBI single in the bottom of the eighth.
On Friday, Las Vegas again used its power in the lineup to secure another win.
Leon continued his hot start to the season with his second homer to go up 1-0.
The lead lasted until the seventh, when Vegas went ahead 2-1.
Sandle would hit his first deep ball of the year to score Adolph and bring the Space Cowboys ahead 3-2 in the seventh.
However, the Aviators would score three unanswered in the eighth and ninth to thwart the Space Cowboys again.
Sugar Land performed its series best in Saturday’s 5-1 win.
The outfield crowds at Constellation Field each had a home run ball, with Adolph, Joe Perez and Grae Kessinger hitting deep balls to right, center and left field.
Matijevic also had a groundout RBI in the game.
J.P. France won the game on the mound going for five scoreless innings, allowing one hit and striking out six.
As a result, France was named the Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week for the third time in his career.
Sugar Land is now 7-13, the second-worst record in the PCL.
The first game against the Aces is Tuesday at 8:05 p.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.