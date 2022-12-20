Brantley coming back could be a steal

Michael Brantley is back on the Houston Astros and his new one-year, $12 million contract represents a low-risk, high-reward scenario for a fan favorite.
According to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, the Astros were down to “three left-handed hitting outfielders:” Andrew Benintendi, Michael Conforto and Brantley.
All three were similar in being decorated all-stars with their injury history, but to me, the Astros got it right.
Since joining the team in 2019, Brantley has become beloved by his teammates and the fanbase.
The outfielder coined as “Uncle Mike” has been a vital part of the Astros maintaining its dominance on and off the field.
On the field, the 35-year-old has made two All-Star games and has been a consistent .300 hitter.
In the locker room, he is well-documented as a mentor to many of the Astros’ younger stars.
However, Brantley was sidelined for most of the 2022 season with a right shoulder injury that may cause many to be concerned about his future.
The veteran was limited to just 64 games in the Astros’ second World Series season but was on his way to another strong season, batting .288 with five homers and 26 RBIs.
The same concerns could be levied on Conforto, who missed all of 2022 with a shoulder injury and batted .232 in 2021.
Benintendi also came off wrist surgery in September after posting a career-high .304 batting with the Royals and the Yankees.
The one-year length is perfect due to the uncertainty of how a soon-to-be 36-year-old on Opening Day will react to shoulder surgery.
The Astros are not tied to Brantley long-term and if he returns to his normal stat line, then the $12 million with $4 million added in incentives will be a steal.
Considering how much money went to other big names on the market, Brantley’s production can easily match his price tag.
This is not a 13-year, $350 million or an 11-year, $280 million deal; it’s a one-and-done contract that wouldn’t weigh the franchise down if it goes sour.
Brantley’s health could also be monitored in a loaded lineup as the primary designated hitter, thus limiting his reps.
The Astros still retain one of the most explosive lineups in baseball with the addition of Jose Abreu in free agency.
The outfield is still in pretty good shape with the emergence of Chas McCormick in Brantley’s absence with Kyle Tucker and Yordan Alvarez anchoring the remainder.
For Owner Jim Crane it made sense and it should for Brantley too.
Brantley still gets to go ring hunting in the Astros’ efforts to go back-to-back while improving his value in a “prove-it” deal.
His age and injury history made long-term bids unlikely, so another great season on a star-studded championship favorite may open the door to a more lucrative deal in 2024.
For instance, former Astro Justin Verlander signed a one-year deal last offseason and went on to win the Cy Young.
Since then, he has signed a two-year, $86 million fully guaranteed deal with the New York Mets at 39 years old.
Overall, Brantley’s re-signing adds another versatile bat to a deadly lineup and offers a steady hand in veteran leadership.
