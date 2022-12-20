 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Brantley coming back could be a steal

Michael Brantley is back on the Houston Astros and his new one-year, $12 million contract represents a low-risk, high-reward scenario for a fan favorite.

According to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, the Astros were down to “three left-handed hitting outfielders:” Andrew Benintendi, Michael Conforto and Brantley.

All three were similar in being decorated all-stars with their injury history, but to me, the Astros got it right.

Since joining the team in 2019, Brantley has become beloved by his teammates and the fanbase.

The outfielder coined as “Uncle Mike” has been a vital part of the Astros maintaining its dominance on and off the field.

On the field, the 35-year-old has made two All-Star games and has been a consistent .300 hitter.

In the locker room, he is well-documented as a mentor to many of the Astros’ younger stars.

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.