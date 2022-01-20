Brahmas take the top spot at Mayde Creek Invitational 

The East Bernard High School powerlifting team made the rare trip to a 6A program Wednesday to compete at the Mayde Creek Invitational.
The Brahmas came out on top against Mayde Creek and Waller with 60 team points.
Ty Warneke, Cade Janecek, Kaleb Riveria, Jackson Morrow, DJ Losak and Jay Galvan finished in first place in each of their weight classes.
Warneke won the 114-pound weight class with a score of 540 total, including 210-pound squat, 100-pound bench press and 230-pound deadlift. Craig Lanier was second with a total of 395 pounds.
Janecek was first in the 123-pound division with a total of 745 points, including 265-pound squat, 165-pound bench press and 315-pound deadlift.
In the 148-pound division, Riveria was first with a 1,100 including 425-pound squat, 245-pound bench press and 430-pound deadlift. Johnny Martinez was second in 148 with a total of 1,065.
Morrow won the 165-pound class with a total of 995 pounds, including 385-pound squat, 205-pound bench press and 405-pound deadlift.
In the 181-pound division, Losak was first with a 1,230-pound total. He had a 485-pound squat, 315-pound bench press and 430-pound deadlift.
Galvan was first in the 198-pound division with a total of 1,405 pounds. He had a 520-pound squat, 375-pound bench press and 510-pound deadlift.
Lance Heimann was second in the 198-pound division with a total of 1,150.
Korbon Hudgins was third in the 220-pound division with a total of 871 pounds.
The East Bernard varsity team will next compete at Brazos meet on Wednesday, Feb. 2.
