Brahmarettes take first place at 24-3A golf tournament

The District 24-3A golf championship took place last month at Rio Colorado Golf Course in Bay City, and the East Bernard Brahmarettes took the top spot in the girls’ championship with a team score of 469 after one round of action.
The Brahmarettes had four finishers in the top 10 in the individual standings, with Emma Alexander leading the way with a third-place finish at 109. She was seven strokes off Danbury’s Elise Robinson for first place overall.
East Bernard’s Katelyn Bartlett (119) tied for sixth place with teammate Riki Nardiello (119) and Van Vleck’s Karly Brown.
Emma Logan was 10th with a total of 122.
Brazos’ Jemma Zahradnik was 11th with a score of 123. Cougarette Maggie Ochoa was 13th (129), and Caitlyn Snedaker was 16th (131).
Brazos was fifth overall in the team standings with a total of 525.
East Bernard (469) and Danbury (481) were the two girls’ team qualifiers. Boling finished third by three strokes (484).
Boling’s Karlie Joyce (104) and Van Vleck’s Lindsay Jiminez (110) earned medalists spots at regional.
Hitchcock (363) and Boling (372) qualified for regionals for the boys.
East Bernard was a team alternate with a score of 372. Peyton Brown of Van Vleck (98) and Danbury’s Bram Christenson (103) were the individual regional qualifiers.
The top finisher for East Bernard was Chase Weadley in 12th (109), followed by Chase Anderson in 14th.
2022 District 24-3A Golf Championships
Boys varsity team results
1. Hitchcock, 363; 2. Boling, 372; 3. East Bernard, 450; 4. Danbury, 450; 5. Van Vleck, 464.
Boys varsity individual results
1. Ty Rolf, Boling..........84—84
2. Grant Thiem, Hitchcock..........86—86
3t. Harrison Lee, Boling..........90—90
3t. Ty Maxwell, Hitchcock..........90—90
5. Hunter Robinson, Hitchcock..........93—93
6t. Trenton Jones, Boling..........94—94
6t. Zeven Landry, Hitchcock..........94—94
8. Peyton Brown, Van Vleck..........98—98
9. Bram Christenson, Danbury..........103—103
10. Kade Sweat, Boling..........104—104
11. Tyler Norman, Hitchcock..........105—105
12. Chase Weadley, East Bernard..........109—109
13. Mason Mitchell, Danbury..........110—110
14. Chase Anderson, East Bernard..........111—111
15. Caleb Kimmy, Van Vleck..........113—113
16. Nathan Wied, East Bernard..........114—114
17. Keeman Naridello, East Bernard..........116—116
18. Adan Lewis, Danbury..........117—117
Girls varsity team results
1. East Bernard, 469; 2. Danbury, 481; 3. Boling, 484; 4. Van Vleck, 503; 5. Brazos, 525.
Girls varsity individual results
1. Elise Robinson, Danbury..........102—102
2. Karli Joyce, Boling..........104—104
3. Emma Alexander, East Bernard..........109—109
4 Lindsay Jiminez, Van Vleck..........110—110
5. Maddy Simpson, Boling..........117—117
6t. Karly Brown, Van Vleck..........119—119
6t. Katelyn Bartlett, East Bernard..........119—119
6t. Riki Nardiello, East Bernard..........119—119
9. Jesse Garner, Danbury..........120—120
10. Emma Logan, East Bernard..........122—122
11. Jemma Zahradnik, Brazos..........123—123
12. Mylee Dean, Danbury..........126—126
13t. Maggie Ochoa, Brazos..........129—129
13t. Ellie Voulgaris, Boling..........129—129
15. Sydney Junek, Van Vleck..........130—130
16. Caitlyn Snedaker, Brazos..........131—131
17. Makayla Whitmire, Danbury..........133—133
18. Emma Jones, Boling..........134—134
